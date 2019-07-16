USA

What is Old Face app challenge Link FaceApp info?

Matt Burke | Jul 16, 2019
What is old face app challenge link FaceApp
If you’ve been on social media this week, you have no doubt ran across more than a few “old face” pics. The FaceApp Challenge went viral on Tuesday, leading many people to post a few pictures of their favorite athletes decades down the road.

Many are wondering how to do the old face challenge, and all you have to do is go to one of the following links:

FaceApp Challenge link 1

FaceApp Challenge link 2

FaceApp Challenge link 3

Here are some of the top sports old face pics from Tuesday.

 

Old face 1

 

 

Old face 2

 

