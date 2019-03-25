What will Gronk do next odds Male stripper makes the cut

The Patriots were the most buttoned-down organization in professional sports before April 23, 2010.

That all changed in an instant when a goofy dude from Buffalo stormed the NFL Draft stage and started head-butting his brothers.

Rob Gronkowki will be remembered for many things, including being arguably the greatest tight end in the history of pro football, but the word most synonymous with his Patriots career will be: FUN.

Gronk retired from the NFL Sunday night via a post on Instagram.

“It all started at 20-years-old on stage at the NFL Draft when my dream came true, and now here I am about to turn 30 in a few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far,” Gronkowski wrote. “I will be retiring from the game of football today. I am so grateful for the opportunity that Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick gave to me when drafting my silliness in 2010. My life experiences over the last 9 years have been amazing both on and off the field. The people I have met, the relationships I have built, the championships I have been a part of, I just want to thank the whole New England Patriots organization for every opportunity I have been given and learning the great values of life that I can apply to mine. Thank you to all of the Pats Nation around the world for the incredible support since I have been a part of this first class organization. Thank you for everyone accepting who I am and the dedication I have put into my work to be the best player I could be. But now it’s time to move forward and move forward with a big smile knowing that the New England Patriots organization, Pats Nation, and all my fans will be truly a big part of my heart for the rest of my life. It was truly an incredible honor to play for such a great established organization and be able to come in to continue and contribute to keep building success. To all my current and past teammates, thank you for making each team every year special to be a part of. I will truly miss you guys. Cheers to all who have been part of this journey, cheers to the past for the incredible memories and HUGE cheers to the uncertainty of what’s next.”

There has been great speculation as to exactly what’s next for Gronk as he has dabbled in acting (in those weird Tide Pods commercials) and has already stepped foot in a pro wrestling ring (FYI – WrestleMania 35 is in two weeks at MetLife Stadium, home of the Jets and Giants).

Here are the latest Gronk odds on what he'll do next.

Wrestle in WWE +150

Monday Night Football booth +200

Actor +500

Host a podcast +500

Play in the NFL +1000

Play in the XFL +3300

Play in the AAF +3300

Play in the CFL +5000

Become a male striper +5000