When does March Madness NCAA basketball tournament start?

The 2019 March Madness men’s college basketball tournament is right around the corner. Teams like Duke, Tennessee, North Carolina, Michigan, Gonzaga, Virginia, Michigan State and Kentucky are all in the mix for a No. 1 seed.

Regional sites in 2019 include Washington DC which will host the East, Louisville (South), Anaheim (West) and Kansas City (Midwest). The Final Four and National Championship game will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This is the second major event U.S. Bank Stadium will be playing host to in the past 15 months as the home of the Minnesota Vikings also was the home to Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots.

Selection Sunday is on St. Patrick’s Day on March 17 with the First Four on Tuesday, March 19. The best days to play hooky from work or school are on Thursday, March 21 and Friday, March 22 as they are the first full days of the tournament. The Madness continues on Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24.

The Regional semi-finals and finals take place March 28 through March 31 with the Final Four set for Saturday, April 6. The National Championship game will be held on Monday, April 8.