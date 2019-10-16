When will Fantasy Football AJ Green be back return debut?

Bengals receiver AJ Green is still owned in 83 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues, so many are wondering when he will return to the field.

Green was a limited participant in Bengals practice last week, and there has been some buzz that Green could make his season debut this coming Sunday against the Jaguars. But the good money says that Green, who is recovering from ankle surgery, will make his first appearance of 2019 in the Bengals’ Oct. 27 game in Los Angeles against the Rams.

That game will likely be the game that Cincinnati showcases Green to the league ahead of the NFL trade deadline, which is two days later.

If the Bengals intend on keeping Green, however, it would behoove them to give the talented wide out extra rest and sit him against the Rams as well. Cincinnati’s bye comes in Week 9 and they return to play the Ravens at home on Nov. 10. That would be the worst case scenario for fantasy football owners who have held on to Green.