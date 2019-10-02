USA

PA

When will Fantasy Football Kareem Hunt be back return debut?

Matt Burke | Oct 02, 2019
When will Kareem Hunt be back return
Getty Images

Browns running back Kareem Hunt will be heard from this fantasy season and should be able to help your team down the stretch if you’re still in the playoff mix.

Hunt is set to return to the Browns after Cleveland’s Week 8 game against the Patriots. The rest of Cleveland’s schedule is pretty easy after Week 8 as they’ll play the Broncos, Steelers (twice), Dolphins, Bengals and Cardinals (twice). Their two toughest games in the second half of the season, against the Bills and Ravens, are both at home.

If you’re in good shape in your league right now, it would be wise to pick up Hunt this week or next before some other owner scoops him up. Hunt could very well be the difference in the fantasy playoffs for a team that picks him up now.

Hunt is still a Alvin Kamara-level back in the league as he is a dual threat on the ground and in the passing game.

