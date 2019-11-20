USA

PA

When will Fantasy Football Marlon Mack be back return soon?

Matt Burke | Nov 20, 2019
Marlon Mack has been one of the more underrated fantasy football performers this season and Mack owners are hurting right along with him right now due to his fractured hand.

Colts head coach Frank Reich said this week that Mack will be out for “several weeks” but let’s get more specific for fantasy purposes.

Hand injuries are not as worrisome to players or teams, as players are routinely rushed back from these type of injuries. Mack may push to play as early as Dec. 1 against the Titans, as he would be able to wear a splint.

The more likely scenario, though, is that the Colts allow Mack to nurse his hand one extra week. Fantasy owners should not drop Mack if their headed toward the playoffs as he could be quite valuable down the stretch. Pencil in Mack for the Dec. 8 game in Tampa Bay against the Buccaneers.

