Who which Thunder player did Teanna Trump have sex with?

The mystery of which Oklahoma City Thunder player owes pornstar Teanna Trump money continues to be the talk of the NBA.

Legal online sportsbooks in the United States are giving away millions of dollars in free money as they look to get sports bettors away from off-shore sites. Right now you can get $200 in free cash and a $500 risk-free bonus from MetroBet and DraftKings by going to: tinyurl.com/yxn7h73s

Bet Now

This past weekend, Trump shot a message to the Thunder’s Twitter account saying, “Your player needs to PAY ME what he owes me, @okcthunder.”

Paul George was an immediate suspect despite the swingman now playing for the Clippers, as Trump said earlier in the year that she had had sex with an Indiana Pacers player when she was underage.

With the porn business based in Southern California, social media sleuths also suggested that current Thunder players with ties to Los Angeles would be in the mix – such as former Clippers Danilo Gallinari and Chris Paul.