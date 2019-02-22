Wizards Hornets Clippers Grizzlies NBA odds advice, betting info

MetroBet takes a look at a pair of games on the NBA slate for Friday.

Washington Wizards at Charlotte Hornets (-5)

Moneyline: Wizards +175, Hornets -215

Betting Total: 231.5 points

Time (Eastern), TV: 7 p.m.

The Washington Wizards (24-34) have been one of the NBA’s worst road teams, so they’re an almost automatic play-against as they face the Charlotte Hornets (27-30) at the Spectrum Center this Friday. Over bettors also appear to have a good opportunity here.

Washington is just 7-23 straight-up on the road this year and 9-21 against the spread. Additionally, they’re a woeful 4-22 against the spread in their last 26 road games facing teams with a winning home record, per Covers.com. The Wizards’ average point differential shrinks from minus-3 overall to minus-8.9 in road contests.

Charlotte’s home/road splits are similar in nature, as they’re 19-9 at the Spectrum Center but just 8-21 everywhere else. Point guard Kemba Walker and company went into the All-Star break as losers of three of their last four, but all four games took place on the road. Fortunately for the Hornets, they have covered in seven of their last 10 home games. Also, the home team has covered in six of the last seven meetings between these two clubs.

Several trends suggest that the Over is a solid wager. Washington has exceeded the total seven straight times overall and six straight times away from home. The Over has cashed in five straight games involving Charlotte and a team with a losing record. The Hornets’ Over/Under record in their last 17 games off three or more days of rest is 12-5.

The play: Hornets spread and Wizards vs. Hornets Over Parlay

Los Angeles Clippers (-2.5) at Memphis Grizzlies

Moneyline: Clippers -145, Grizzlies +125

Betting Total: 215.5 points

Time (Eastern), TV: 8 p.m.

The NBA-worst offense of the Memphis Grizzlies (23-36) will be hard-pressed to keep up with a rested Los Angeles Clippers (32-27) squad on Friday night.

L.A.’s points-per-game production drops from 114.3 overall to 112.5 on the road, but their field goal percentage is virtually the same (47.2 overall to 47.1 as the visitor). The Clippers shouldn’t have to worry about getting second-chance opportunities against the Grizzlies, who are 27th in the league in rebound differential (minus-236). And although Memphis is second in the NBA in home defense (101 points allowed per game), they’re just 20th in three-point percentage allowed (35.5). That spells trouble against small forward Danilo Gallinari (44.7 percent from beyond the arc) and Los Angeles, who is the best in the league in three-point percentage in road games (39.8).

As mentioned above, the All-Star vacation only strengthens the Clippers’ case on Friday. They’re 17-5-1 against the spread in their last 23 games off three or more days of rest, per Covers.com.

The play: Clippers spread

