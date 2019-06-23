Womens World Cup USA Spain odds spread over under more

MetroBet.us/Sugar has a variety of odds available on the Women’s World Cup, including today’s Spain vs. USA showdown. To take advantage of MetroBet's exclusive offer of a free $250 deposit match go to MetroBet.us/Sugar and enter promo code METROBET.

Here are the latest odds.

Spain +800 vs. USA -278

The odds for a tie are set at +370 with the total currently set at 2.5 goals scored. The over is -108 with the Under at -121.

The level of competition the U.S. will face today with Spain is on par with Sweden. The USWNT only managed two goals against Sweden, but they should be boosted by the returns of Alex Morgan and Julie Ertz – who are two of the best bets to find the back of the net.

There is a prop bet available on who will score the first goal of today's game. Here are those odds:

Alex Morgan +300

Tobin Heath +320

Carli Lloyd +325

Jessica McDonald +340

Christen Press +340

Mallory Pugh +375

Megan Rapinoe +410

Now that we're in the round of 16, we also have a chance to look at updated futures odds for which team will win the tournament:

USA +160

France +400

Germany +550

England +725

Netherlands +1200

Canada +2000

Norway +2300

Italy +3500

It’s difficult to say what has been more impressive by the U.S. women so far in the tournament – the fact that they have not allowed a single goal in their three games played or the fact that they have racked up 18 goals.

The USWNT has made life easy for goal keeper Alyssa Naeher thus far. Against Sweden, the USWNT had possession of the ball 62 percent of the time. The Swedes only got two good looks on goal in the first half and did not sniff the net in the second half.

USA - Spain preview

The U.S. Women’s National Team passed their first true test of the 2019 Women’s World Cup with flying colors as they dumped Sweden, 2-0, last Thursday. With the victory, the USWNT grabbed first place in Group F and remains one of the favorites to win the whole shebang as the World Cup now enters the Round of 16.

Next up for the USWNT is Spain, who they will face today at Stade August-Delaune in Reims, France (12 p.m., FOX).

Spain has gained significant momentum in recent years as a women’s soccer hotbed despite having played in its first ever World Cup four years ago in Canada. Forward Jennifer Hermoso has been brilliant for Spain recently as she found the back of the next seven times in the qualifying round and opened up World Cup play with a pair of goals against South Africa (a 3-1 Spain victory) back on June 8.

Spain’s win over South Africa was, however, the only “W” they’ve recorded in World Cup play so far. In their second game in France this month, Spain lost to Germany 1-0, and in their third contest they played to a draw with China.

All told, Spain’s 1-0 loss to the Germans was their most impressive showing of the tournament so far as Germany has proven to be one of the tourney’s powerhouses having outscored opponents a combined 9-0 in four World Cup games played so far.

USWNT injuries

USA fans were thrown a scare in the Sweden game when leading goal-scorer Alex Morgan took on a hard foul in the first half. Morgan was walking gingerly after the play and was replaced at the start of the second half by Carli Lloyd.

Head coach Jill Ellis and Morgan herself were mum about the injury this past weekend – offering no specifics about the nature of the injury - but Ellis said Sunday that Morgan would be “fine” to play today against the Spaniards.

Also returning to the USWNT lineup today will be Julie Ertz, who did not play against Sweden due to a minor hip injury.