World Cup USA England betting gambling odds spread line more

In any sport, particularly in tournament play, you must be most leery of the team that is carrying the most amount of momentum – the “hot team.”

England is peaking at the perfect time, as it has won its last two games by a score of 3-0. The English have actually fared better in the knockout round of the 2019 Women’s World Cup than they did in their first three games of the tournament as they beat Scotland, Argentina and Japan by relatively narrow scores of 2-1, 1-0, and 2-0.

Ellen White has been the main offensive catalyst for England, as she has tallied five goals in the tournament. White is currently tied with the USA’s Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan for the most goals scored in the tournament so far as each have netted five. Rapinoe has been on fire of late, having scored all four goals for the USWNT in their past two games. Morgan, who has been slowed by a nagging injury in the tournament, scored all five of her goals in the tournament in the USA’s blowout of Thailand back on June 11.

Key for the United States will be to again get an early cushion. The USWNT has tallied at least one goal within the first 12 minutes of each game so far.

Here is the betting breakdown for the game at MetroBet.us/Sugar.

England (+350) vs. USA (-115)

Odds for a tie at MetroBet.us/Sugar are +240.

You could see the USA possibly being taken down by France last Friday, and Spain caught them by surprise last week. But the U.S. women can taste the Cup.

The pick: USWNT -115 and the Over (2.5 goals) +110

Rapinoe vs. Trump

There has been great focus in recent days on Rapinoe’s comments that she would “not go to the f---ing White House” if the team was invited following a potential World Cup title. President Trump, of course, fired back via Tweet saying, “Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our flag especially since so much has been done for her and the team.”

Shortly after, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez invited Rapinoe and the entire USWNT for a tour of the House of Representatives to which Rapinoe responded, “Consider it done @AOC.”