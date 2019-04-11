Weekend Tickets: NBA and NHL Playoffs

It’s a sportsgasm weekend for us nerds. NBA and NHL playoffs, baseball and the Masters provide a dizzying weekend. The best thing about it — we’re in 2019 with devices plentiful.

NBA PLAYOFFS

SATURDAY

SIXERS -8 NETS

The Sixers begin their second post-process playoff run with some questions — most notably with the health of all-world center Joel Embiid.

Embiid most likely will play in Game 1 on Saturday but GM Elton Brand — in a show of great honesty — admitted he’s dealing with some soreness. If he’s a go throughout the series, the Sixers should dispatch the Nets in 5. Brooklyn has no answer for Embiid in the post.

There was apprehension over landing the Nets in the first round because of their guard play, especially with D’Angelo Russell’s maturation into a star. Spencer Dinwiddie also displayed great improvement this season and Joe Harris can shoot the 3 ball.

But let’s rid all the fear, please. Yes, the Nets played the Sixers tough during the regular season but two of those games came early in the year when the Sixers features Robert Covington, Dario Saric and Markell’s Fultz. Another matchup came in December — early in Jimmy Butler’s reign with the team and before the acquisition of Tobias Harris.

In the only matchup with the Nets with their current roster, the Sixers rolled by 13. I know there is worry about this squad being together for only 10 games and the bench appears dangerously thin. But this fab five should be enough for a sweat-free first round.

In Game 1, it’s all about Embiid — if he plays, I’d lay the 8. If not, the line will dip and I’d be careful, even though I still expect the Sixers to win.

Series: Sixers -2500

You can’t lay this ridiculous price but you might want to throw an exact outcome and take the Sixers in 5.

RAPTORS -9 MAGIC

Toronto will flex in Game 1 against Orlando. Love the Raps by double digits and take a look at Raps’ team total over. Magic defensively challenged.

Series: Raptors -5000

Raps in a sweep.

WARRIORS -13 CLIPPERS

Champs can name their score in they are interested. I don’t fully trust them laying such a big number. I could see a big lead get whittled down by the final buzzer. Stay away.

Series: Warriors -10000

Champs in a sweep.

NUGGETS -6 SPURS

Love how Denver played this regular season — without a true superstar. They are truly sum of all parts but the Spurs are a dangerous dog. Pop has been here before. I’ll take the points here with the value of San Antonio experience.

Series: Nuggets -286

Nuggets escape but it takes them 7 games.

SUNDAY

CELTICS -6.5 PACERS

Boston has underachieved all season under the specter of Kyrie rolling after the season.

The Celtics rolled in their recent matchup to grab home court advantage in the series. But I think C’s win a close Game 1 — Boston wins the game while Indiana takes the chicken.

Series: Boston -560

Celtics in 6 here.

BLAZERS 3 THUNDER

Interesting series with the Blazers missing their big man. Portland always a tough place to play and I’ll lay the 3 for Game 1 on energy. Lillard goes off for an emotional win over Russ.

Series: Thunder -140

Portland wins Game 1 but OKC takes the series in 6.

BUCKS 11.5. PISTONS

My favorite play this weekend is the Bucks laying the points. Detroit doesn’t play defense and the Bucks shred teams like this one. They will run and they will score. They put up 130-plus in a Game 1 rout.

Series: Bucks -1000

Bucks in a sweep.

ROCKETS 5.5 JAZZ

This is it for the Rockets. With CP at the end of his still star play, this makes their final shot at dethroning the Warriors. I expect them to be focused from the jump. The line looks light to me but I’ll bite and lay the points.

Series: Rockets -305

Rockets in 5.

NHL PLAYOFFS

The shocker of shockers came the other night when Columbus rallied from a three goal deficit to shock the Lightning. Underdogs can rule in the NHL and we saw that in this one and with St. Louis over the Peg and Dallas over Nashville as well.

Price is too fat for Tampa in Game 2 but if you can stomach it take the Lightning. They can reel off four straight.

I’ll take the Isles to go up 2-0 over the Penguins and Vegas to even its series with San Jose. St. Louis is dangerous in this series with the Jets — I may come back with the Blues again.

On Saturday, I’ll grab the over between Toronto and Boston and Calgary over Colorado. If I were a Preds fan, I’d be worried — Dallas could win this thing in 6 after stealing Game 1.

THE MASTERS

With the tournament underway, John Rahm looks like he can make a statement this weekend.

I’ll fade Tiger and play on both Justins — Rose and Thomas — in matchup plays.

Watch the weather in Augusta. It’s supposed to turn and this could be a major advantage for the Euros.

