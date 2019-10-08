What did Rockets Daryl Morey say tweet about China on Twitter?

The NBA is in a sticky spot right now with China, which is the main global market it is targeting in expanding the league.

The firestorm started last Friday, when Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey tweeted out an image that read, “Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong.”

Morey later deleted the tweet and posted an apology. Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta said that the team does not take political positions, while NBA commissioner Adam Silver said that he supports Morey’s right to freedom of speech.

Legal online sportsbooks in the United States are dishing out millions while trying to lure sports bettors away from off-shore sports betting sites. Right now you can get a free $50 VISA gift card as well as up to $250 in free deposit match bonus money at MetroBet.us/Sugar by entering promo code: METROBET

Bet Now

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said this week that it will no longer air two NBA preseason games set to be played in the country and the state-run media source also stated, “we’re strongly dissatisfied and oppose Adam Silver’s claim to support Morey’s right to freedom of expression.”