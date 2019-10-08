USA

Advice

What did Rockets Daryl Morey say tweet about China on Twitter?

Matt Burke | Oct 08, 2019
What did Rockets Daryl Morey say tweet about China on Twitter
Getty Images

The NBA is in a sticky spot right now with China, which is the main global market it is targeting in expanding the league.

The firestorm started last Friday, when Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey tweeted out an image that read, “Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong.”

Morey later deleted the tweet and posted an apology. Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta said that the team does not take political positions, while NBA commissioner Adam Silver said that he supports Morey’s right to freedom of speech.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said this week that it will no longer air two NBA preseason games set to be played in the country and the state-run media source also stated, “we’re strongly dissatisfied and oppose Adam Silver’s claim to support Morey’s right to freedom of expression.”

 

