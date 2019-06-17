After Phillies collapse, it’s your move, Matt Klentak: Macnow

A difficult weekend against the Braves further proves the Phillies need to start making moves now, writes Metro columnist Glen Macnow.

If the disastrous weekend series in Atlanta proved anything, it’s that the Phillies don’t have enough talent to compete against the Braves.

It was humiliating. Sandwiched around a comeback win Saturday were two putrid losses that linger like stink bombs. Sunday’s 15-1 blowout needed a mercy rule. The Phils were sloppy and listless from the first pitch, showing an inexplicable lack of motivation on a day that had dawned with them just 1.5 games back in the East.

For sure, manager Gabe Kapler placed his club at a horrible disadvantage with his 'Three Stooges' strategy of Vince Velasquez, Cole Irvin, and Jerad Eickhoff. The Braves had 33 total bases in seven innings off that trio.

The Skipper might as well have forfeited.

There’s a related question here, a big enchilada no one has answered. Why didn’t $25-million man Jake Arrieta — on normal rest — step up to start the most important game of the season?

If it was Kapler’s decision to save Arrieta for Monday in Washington, that’s a strong case of manager misfeasance. If it was Arrieta begging off, that’s another example of a selfish player not buying into the team’s greater needs (Hello, Pat Neshek). The one-time Cy Young winner should have demanded the ball.

But there’s a larger problem here. The Braves are a superior team. One look through their young lineup makes it apparent they’re only likely to get better in coming years.

Phils GM Matt Klentak had a terrific offseason, adding J.T. Realmuto, Jean Segura, Bryce Harper (yeah, we’re still waiting . . . ) and Andrew McCutchen. It is not coincidental that the recent downturn coincides with McCutchen’s season-ending injury.

Give Klentak credit as well for stealing Jay Bruce from the Mariners for the cost of a bag of beans.

But right now, all of that means nothing. The Braves’ bright long-term future makes it more imperative that the Phillies aim to win this season. Klentak’s franchise is faltering and he needs to act immediately — not two weeks from now — to rescue it.

The boys in red pinstripes could use outfield help and a few bullpen arms. But even more urgent is reinforcement for the starting rotation.

Other than the surprise that has been Zach Eflin, no one has pitched to potential. The 2019 Aaron Nola looks like the 2009 Cole Hamels. Arrieta, at 33, is stealing Bill Gates-level money as a fourth starter. Young Nick Pivetta has been alternately brilliant and bust. After that . . . it’s just glorified batting practice.

This can’t go on. Klentak has to make a move, preferably before Friday when the Velasquez-Eickhoff-Irvin torture tour comes up again.

Sure, it’s challenging to negotiate trades in mid-June, as most teams are assessing whether they’re still in the hunt. But failing to do so now would be the equivalent of Klentak standing atop Citizen’s Bank Park waving an enormous white flag.

You’ve likely heard the trade candidates’ names if you follow baseball. But here’s a solid list: Trevor Bauer, Corey Kluber, Robbie Ray, Zach Greinke, Matthew Boyd, Marcus Stroman, and Madison Bumgarner.

Some have health issues, troublesome contracts or warts (Greinke, for one, doesn’t like to pitch before big crowds). Some may not be available. Some may require a return the Phils can’t meet.

But, hey, it’s a start. If this season is to be saved, the much-lauded GM needs to import an arm or two that’s better than the slop that embarrassed this franchise and its loyal fans over the weekend.

Your move, Matt Klentak.