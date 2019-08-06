Amidst hot streak, Mets have questions in center field

With the schedule set to take a drastic turn, the Mets need to figure out what's going on in center field.

Look at what one hot streak can do.

The New York Mets got back over .500 for the first time since May 2 this week as the streaking side continues its torrid second-half run.

After a loss kicked off their post-All-Star-Game slate to drop them 11 games below .500 on Jul. 12, the Mets reeled off 17 wins in the following 22 games.

To the shock of every second-guesser, naysayer, and detractor, the Mets are back in the playoff hunt as a National League Wild Card spot is within touching distance.

Maybe general manager Brodie Van Wagenen knew something all along.

The Mets schedule hasn't necessarily been an imposing one over the last three weeks. They're at the tail-end of a 16-game stretch in which all of their opponents had losing records (Three against the Padres, six against the Pirates, three against the White Sox, and four against the Marlins).

Taking full advantage of the easier schedule, the Mets have seemingly righted the ship. And it all begins with the pitching staff.

Since Jul. 13, the Mets possessed a team ERA of 2.68 entering Tuesday night's tilt with the Marlins.

The decision not to trade Noah Syndergaard and Zack Wheeler seems to be paying off as a rotation that also features Jacob deGrom, Steven Matz, and the newly acquired Marcus Stroman provide the promise of dominance from the hill during the final stretch of the 2019 season.

In July alone, Mets starters had the best ERA in baseball at 2.37 while the bullpen's mark was fifth-best at 3.34.

The offense has followed suit, averaging 5.3 runs per game in their last 24 games.

There's no denying that something special is brewing in Queens, harkening back the warm, fuzzy feelings of playoff runs in 2015 and 2016.

But the schedule is about to get much tougher with six-straight divisional matchups against the Washington Nationals and NL East-leading Atlanta Braves.

Manager Mickey Callaway won't have as much room for error against teams ahead of his in the standings, and suggesting the Mets are cured is simply ignorant.

There are a few tweaks to the roster that Callaway still can make during the final eight weeks of the season to ensure the Mets can continue sticking around the postseason hunt.

One of the largest question marks, though, remains in center field.

The Mets lack a consistent, true center fielder as they rank 20th in the majors in OPS out of the position this year. It's a fact that has further been enflamed since Dominic Smith hit the injured list.

While the converted first baseman moonlighting as a left fielder started the year hot with an average over .340, everyday wear and tear took a toll on the 24-year-old. After starting 19 of 28 games before his IL stint — his busiest stretch of the season — Smith was batted just .207.

It was the best Callaway could do, however, as he's been forced to play Michael Conforto out of position at times in center while playing Jeff McNeil and JD Davis — both infielders — at the corner outfield spots.

The Mets could skate by like that, but a busy stretch of schedule or injuries can quickly throw a wrench into those plans. And we saw it happen on Monday.

During a doubleheader that also saw McNeil leave the game in left due to a calf cramp, Callaway was forced to rely on both Juan Lagares and Aaron Altherr as his center fielders.

This is Lagares' last chance to prove that he can cut it in the majors. The sterling defender lacks any sort of pop in his bat. He's slashing .186/.263/.267 in 91 games this year.

Altherr has been even more miserable at the plate, collecting two hits in his first 21 at-bats as a Met.

With starting second baseman Robinson Cano now on the IL with a torn hamstring, the Mets should return McNeil to his natural position as long as he's healthy. It will force Callaway to play Davis in left every day, but he has to find an upgrade offensively in center field.

If the Mets weren't suddenly in a playoff race, they could have experimented with starting shortstop Amed Rosario in center. The 23-year-old continues to flat-out hit. Over his last 31 games, he's batting .350 with 10 extra-base hits and an OPS of .910. While many would be wary of converting Rosario from shortstop to center field, it's been done before. Lagares began his career as a shortstop before becoming one of the most reliable defensive center fielders in the game.

However, the Mets need proven options. Unfortunately for them, veteran outfielder Rajai Davis has been on the injured list for the past three weeks. Currently, in triple-A, Davis is batting .287 in 75 games and has a wealth of postseason experience. It was his home run for the Cleveland Indians in the bottom of the eighth inning that sent Game 7 of the 2016 World Series to extra innings.

The Mets could bring Arismendy Alcantara or Dilson Herrera — both infielders — up to the majors. Alcantara is batting .298 with nine home runs in 66 games down in triple-A while Herrera has 22 round-trippers in 92.

Both could either be utility infielders to provide an upgrade over Luis Guillorme or see time in the corner outfield spots and provide offensive depth compared to Lagares and Altherr. It would mean Conforto is the everyday center fielder, but it's worth the risk to create the best offensive lineup possible.