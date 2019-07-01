Anders Lee re-signs with Islanders

The Islanders keep their captain after some nervy moments.

Another year, another difficult July 1 for the New York Islanders.

After things finally began looking up for a franchise that had struggled for the better part of the past three decades, the start of the NHL’s free-agency period is a reminder that there is still a ton of work to do.

Artemi Panarin’s decision to join the Rangers on a lesser deal provides another reminder that the Islanders might never be major players on the free-agent market.

It continues the trend of a troubling history that was most recently inflamed when John Tavares left for the Toronto Maple Leafs last summer.

Now with their top target off the board, Lamoriello is left to scramble to try and keep the organization clicking at a postseason level.

Their interest in Panarin looked as though it alienated their relationship with captain Anders Lee. The 28-year-old could have felt like a second option after Lamoriello did not sign him last month.

Lee had all the leverage in negotiations as the Islanders reportedly found a way to bring him back on Monday evening as the left winger announced that he would remain with the team.

Reports had Lee tabbed to make as much as $9 million per year, a number that many would have considered as an overpayment. That wasn’t the case as the two sides agreed on a seven-year deal worth $49 million ($7 million AAV).

The Islanders will also have to open up their checkbooks if they want to see Robin Lehner return for a second year. After his magical season that ended with the Masterton Trophy and a Vezina nomination, Lehner turned down an initial Islanders offer that would have given him $10 million over two years.

With the team still looking for offense, there are some options still on the table for Lamoriello. On the trade market, they could go after 36-goal scorer Mike Hoffman of the Florida Panthers or he could extend an offer sheet to either Mitch Marner or Sebastian Aho