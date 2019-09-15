Bills vs. Giants Week 2 NFL preview: What to watch

The Giants host the Bills in their 2019 home opener coming off a beatdown at the hands of the Cowboys.

The New York Giants host the Buffalo Bills in their 2019 home opener on Sunday as they attempt to shake off a dismal effort in Dallas in Week 1 against the Cowboys.

A 35-17 loss showed the discrepancy in the NFC East sides — the Cowboys have postseason aspirations while the Giants will be fighting for third place in the division.

But a Week 2 matchup against the Bills provides a lighter matchup for Big Blue, which could provide a more realistic look at what the rebuilding side truly looks like.

Will we see any defensive improvements?

Chalk it up to Dallas’ revamped offense or not, but the Giants defense resembled Swiss cheese more than anything in Week 1.

Dak Prescott torched the Giants for 405 yards and four touchdowns while wide receivers Michael Gallup and Amari Cooper had over 100 yards apiece.

The overarching problem for the Giants is that their defensive woes don’t just fall on one aspect of the unit.

Their defensive line put zero heat on the Cowboys quarterback, pressuring him just three times on 32 dropbacks.

It gave him ample time to find his receivers against a secondary that looked like a deer in headlights.

Cornerbacks Deandre Baker and Antonio Hamilton struggled mightily against the likes of Gallup, Cooper and Randall Cobb, providing little support for veteran Janoris Jenkins.

In an attempt to shake up the defense, the Giants claimed former Steelers outside linebacker Tuzar Skipper off waivers, an underrated move that could help the pass rush.

The 24-year-old University of Toledo product had a strong preseason showing with Pittsburgh, leading the team with five sacks.

Week 2 brings the Bills, an offense that was largely dominated by the Jets during Week 1 when star linebacker CJ Mosley was on the field. Second-year quarterback Josh Allen resembled a deer in headlights after he threw two interceptions and lost a pair of fumbles on Buffalo’s first six possessions.

When Mosley exited with a groin injury, the Bills took advantage, scoring 14 points on their final three possessions.

Allen’s main target is wide receiver John Brown, who reeled in seven catches for 123 yards on 10 targets with a touchdown. As a speedy deep threat, it could spell disaster for a Giants secondary that did little to impress.

Saquon Barkley’s use

At this point, it’s sheer ignorance to suggest that Saquon Barkley isn’t the most vital asset to the Giant’s offense.

He dispelled any notion of there being a sophomore slump in Week 1, ripping apart the Cowboys almost every time he touched the ball.

Barkley averaged 10.9 yards per rush, including a 59-yard bolt on his first carry of the season.

The problem was that Pat Shurmur called his number just 11 times — an unacceptable number even if the Giants were playing from behind. Veteran quarterback Eli Manning averaged 6.6 yards per completion — 4.3 yards fewer than Barkley’s average rush.

There could be two schools of thought to assess Barkley’s lack of usage despite his overwhelming effectiveness.

Either head coach Pat Shurmur is just mismanaging Barkley — his best player — and would rather put the fate of his offense in Manning’s hands, or he is attempting to preserve Barkley for as long as possible.

It’s well-known that the average productive life span for a running back’s career is four to five years. Why waste the time of one of the most explosive running backs on a team with little postseason hope?

Shurmur has had Barkley carry the ball over 20 times just four times in his first 17 career games.

Should the Giants defy expectations and make a run for the playoffs, Barkley’s usage might change.

Engram’s Evolution

Manning has always shown an affinity for tight ends throughout his career, making third-year tight end Evan Engram a prime candidate for a breakout season.

Engram was far and away the Giants’ most targeted and productive pass-catcher against the Cowboys, hauling in 11 catches on 14 targets for 116 yards and a touchdown.

With an athletic skillset that aligns more with a wide receiver than tight end, the 25-year-old is becoming a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.

Expect him to be a focal point in the Giants’ aerial attack, especially with No. 1 wide receiver Sterling Shepard out with a concussion.