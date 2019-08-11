Brodie Van Wagenen's fingerprints are all over Mets resurgence

The oft-mocked general manager has in fact built the Mets playoff contender. It just took longer than anticipated.

I was wrong about the Mets.

You were wrong about the Mets.

Everyone you watched on TV or heard on the radio was wrong about the Mets.

Not only are the Mets back in this thing in 2019, but Brodie Van Wagenen might be getting the hang of this general-managing thing.

The former agent turned GM has received his fair share of criticism over the past five months. And deservedly so.

You're susceptible to that kind of vitriol when your team is 10 games under .500 at the All-Star break.

In New York.

While leading a success-starved franchise that has played little brother to the Yankees for most of its existence.

And after telling the rest of the National League East to "come and get us."

It looked like that was a quote steeped in tomfoolery seeing as his initial moves at the helm went rotten.

He traded promising prospects in Jarred Kelenic and Justin Dunn for closer Edwin Diaz and veteran second baseman Robinson Cano.

That move backfired.

Diaz went from unhittable with the Mariners, posting 65 saves with a 1.96 ERA last year, to liability with the Mets. He's blown five saves this year with an ERA over five.

Cano didn't find much more success in Queens. A career .302 hitter who has averaged 24 home runs per 162 games, Cano was batting just .252 with 10 home runs before tearing his hamstring.

One of his big free-agent signings of the winter, Jed Lowrie, still hasn't appeared in a single game this season as he's dealt with a litany of injuries.

Those three acquisitions were at the epicenter of Mets fans complaints as the team was left for dead by almost everyone in June.

The noise only grew louder at the trade deadline when Van Wagenen went out and acquired Marcus Stroman from the Toronto Blue Jays — a questionable, aggressive move for a team that was five games under .500 at the time.

Usually, teams in the Mets' situation are sellers at the deadline rather than buyers, which made Van Wagenen the butt of jokes once again from those around baseball.

But Brodie might be the one poised to deliver the punch line now because, at the moment, he's built a playoff contender.

The Mets are the hottest team in baseball, enjoying their best stretch of play in 28 years that's featured 21 wins in their first 26 games back from the All-Star break.

Now, they're knocking on the door of a Wild Card spot after two exhilarating, come-from-behind victories over the Washington Nationals over the weekend. And Van Wagenen's fingerprints are all over it.

He fired pitching coach Dave Eiland on Jun. 20 and promoted 82-year-old Phil Reagan to the position.

Adding Stroman to a rotation that already featured Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Zack Wheeler, and Steven Matz created one of the most imposing pitching staffs on paper.

A bruised up bullpen got Jeurys Familia and Justin Wilson back from injury while Seth Lugo has been the team's most valuable reliever.

The Mets' pitching staff has a team ERA of 2.89 since Jul. 12 while the starters have a 2.37 ERA in their past 22 outings.

While Cano and Lowrie headlined Van Wagenen's offseason moves, some other acquisitions have stepped up in big ways.

Catcher Wilson Ramos has not been a star by any means, but he's been tremendous when hot. It just so happens that he's red hot right now, batting .387 with three home runs and 13 RBI in his last eight games.

That included six RBI in the Mets' 7-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Aug. 3 and a game-tying home run on Saturday night against the Nationals.

Van Wagenen's best move of the winter is turning out to be the theft of JD Davis from the Houston Astros.

The Mets acquired the seldom-used third baseman, who appeared in just 66 games from 2017-2018, for three mid-tier prospects.

He's repaid the Mets and Van Wagenen tenfold in 2019.

In 100 games for New York, Davis is slashing .308/.373/.525 with 14 home runs. His emergence has provided the Mets with some all-important depth in the outfield after losing Yoenis Cespedes, Brandon Nimmo, and Dominic Smith to injury throughout the year.

It hadn't been appreciated more than it was over the weekend as Davis homered in the first two games of the massive series against Washington.

His opposite-field blast on Friday night was the second leg of a back-to-back with Pete Alonso in the fourth inning to tie the game at three. The Mets would fall behind 6-3 before rallying in the ninth to win it.

Down 2-0 on Saturday night, his solo shot got the Mets on the board. Ramos tied the game in the very next at-bat.

Saturday night also saw Luis Guillorme repay Van Wagenen for his confidence in him.

The utility infielder was batting just .156 in 21 appearances this season and looked like a logical choice to be designated for assignment after the Mets signed Joe Panik on Friday.

However, Van Wagenen let go of veteran Adeiny Hechavarria, much to the surprise of the Flushing Faithful.

Maybe we should ease up on questioning Van Wagenen, at least for the time being.

Down 3-2 in the bottom-of-the-eighth after Juan Soto's third home run of the series on Saturday night, Guillorme provided a game-tying, pinch-hit home run off Fernando Rodney to send Citi Field into a playoff-like frenzy.

It was Guillorme's first-ever home run in the 100th game of his MLB career.

This is something out of a storybook, which is usually only reserved for the Yankees. They have pieced together a juggernaut this year with plenty of no-names of their own.

But as the Mets continue to streak up the standings in the National League, it's starting to feel a lot like 2015 when a second-half surge lifted the team to the pennant.

There's obviously a long way to go before those illusions of grandeur have the slightest chance of coming to fruition, but there's something special brewing in Queens.

And Brodie Van Wagenen has a chance to get the last laugh because of it.