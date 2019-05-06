Bucks - Celtics Game 4 preview: Jayson Tatum Marcus Smart will be key

Maybe you've only caught glimpses of the Celtics - Bucks series. Or maybe you've been glued to it all.

Depending on what you’ve seen would greatly sway your opinion on just how impressive the C’s have been.

In a Game 1 blowout win, they all of a sudden looked like the favorite out of the East . . . and then they were blown out in Game 2. Game 3 – at home – started off OK, before going off the rails in the second half. Blame the officials all you want, but it was how Boston reacted to the officials that ultimately led to their demise.

And seeing the best and worst of this Celtics team all within a week really sums up who they’ve been all season long: Talented in spurts, wildly inconsistent, and very moody.

And now down 2-1 in the series, they face a must-win Monday night in Boston. Coming back from a 3-1 deficit against the East’s best just doesn’t seem like it’s in this team’s makeup, whether you believe in the legend of “Playoff Kyrie” or not.

So how can the C’s even up the series and breathe new life into the thought that they have “flipped the switch”?

1. Smart Money

Reports out of Celtics practice on Sunday afternoon were positive as Marcus Smart announced that he was cleared for contact after rehabbing from a torn oblique. The team played 3 vs. 3 and he’s listed as questionable for Game 4. That would obviously be a massive lift for a team that desperately needs it. Smart, known by diehard fans for his “winning plays”, is versatile in that he can guard multiple players on the Bucks from Eric Bledsoe to Giannis Antetokounmpo. He provides depth for a team that’s bench should outperform every other bench in the NBA, but hasn’t had big enough performances from the likes of Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier, among others. Smart plays with a bit of recklessness to him, and the last thing the C’s want is for him to re-injure it, so let’s hope he’s actually healthy enough to really play his game and turn up the C’s (sometimes lacking) intensity.

2. Tatum Time?

Who can forget Jayson Tatum’s coming out party during last years’ playoff run? Those were the days… Unfortunately it feels like Tatum has taken a step back (no pun intended) this season. He’s tried to become more of an isolation player, and it just doesn’t seem like that’s his game – at least not at this stage in his career. He was essentially non-existent through Game 1 and Game 2 of this series, but showed a pulse in Game 3 with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Still, he’s not playing with any sort of “takeover mode” in mind, and in the playoffs that’s what you need. Sure, Irving is your best offensive option, but look around at the other teams left in the playoffs – there are multiple players contributing to winning teams in big ways. Tatum needs to be that other player, but the truth is he’s probably their fourth-best behind Irving, Al Horford, and Jaylen Brown. Take a page out of Giannis’ book and drive more.

3. The Buck Stops… Where?

At this point it is pretty evident that Antetokounmpo is going to get his. It’s not even a knock on the Celtics, really. This is the MVP front-runner for a reason, and when he gets going, he’s very hard to stop. Add in the fact that he clearly has the respect of the officials and well, you saw what happened. But the Bucks can’t give him the ball every time (or can they?). It’s the George Hills and Pat Connaughtons that Boston needs to prevent from getting going. There’s no excuse for allowing those two to combine for 35 points in Game 3. Ideally Smart helps with that, but we don’t know how effective he will be coming off the injury. Still, the Celtics need to make things difficult for Antetokounmpo (and yes, that means putting him to the line), while not allowing role players to get hot. If Gordon Hayward just doesn’t have it offensively (and it sure feels like he doesn’t), he needs to show his worth on the defensive end. Ditto for Rozier, who was held scoreless in Game 3.

The Celtics will need to dig deep on Monday night, or they’ll be digging their own graves.