Cowboys Jets Week 6 highlights, recap, more

The Jets pulled off an improbable upset over the Cowboys with Sam Darnold back under center.

It looks like all the Jets needed was their starting quarterback, after all.

The return of Sam Darnold breathed new life into Gang Green, who upset the Dallas Cowboys for their first victory of the 2019 season, 24-22.

Holding a 24-16 lead with 3:23 left in the game, the Jets committed four flags on the Cowboys' final drive — three pass interference calls and one illegal contact penalty — which led to a four-yard touchdown scramble from quarterback Dak Prescott to bring the visitors to within two.

But ensuing two-point conversion, which was a pass intended for Jason Witten, fell incomplete to preserve Adam Gase's first victory as Jets head coach.

And what a relief it was for Gang Green, who was inches away from blowing a 21-3 first-half lead.

After recording just two offensive touchdowns and 17 total offensive points through their first four games of the season, a healthy Darnold showed that the Jets do, in fact, have an NFL-caliber offense.

The second-year passer completed 23-of-32 attempts for 338 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception on Sunday. It was just enough to outduel the Cowboys' two-headed monster of Prescott — who was held to 277 passing yards and no passing touchdowns — and running back Ezekiel Elliott, who posted 105 yards and a score.

Darnold and the Jets put together a monster first half by their standards — more specifically a big three minutes toward the end of the second quarter— as they scored more offensive touchdowns in 30 minutes against the Cowboys as they had all season.

They spun together a lengthy 14-play, 83-yard drive with their second possession which was capped off by a Le'Veon Bell two-yard touchdown rush.

Darnold didn't need nearly as much time on the Jets' second score of the game with 3:34 left in the half when he hit Robby Anderson with a 92-yard strike on the first and only play of the drive. It was the second-longest offensive touchdown in franchise history and a reminder that with the proper quarterback under center, the speedy Anderson can be a major threat on the outside.

Just three minutes later, the Jets made it 21-3 hit tight end Ryan Griffin for a five-yard touchdown on a 65-yard drive that took just 1:33.

Coordinator Gregg Williams and the Jets defense went to work with the lead, stimying Dak Prescott and the Cowboys attack.

Dallas was held to just 162 first-half yards and a pair of long field goals made by Brett Maher, who hit from 50 yards early in the second before booming home a 62-yarder as time expired in the half.

After Maher's third field goal of the evening, Darnold's first mistake of the game left the door open for the Cowboys to continue chipping away at the deficit.

At Dallas' 11-yard-line, Darnold's pass zipped over the head of Jamison Crowder and was picked off by Jourdan Lewis. The Cowboys drove to the New York 22-yard-line, but Maher missed the 40-yard field goal attempt.

The Cowboys would come right back on their next possession and put points on the board when Elliott rumbled in from five yards out to make it a 21-16 game with 6:30 to go.

Darnold did just enough to keep the Jets' lead intact, going 57 yards in just over three minutes to get a 38-yard Sam Ficken field goal to get New York back up eight.