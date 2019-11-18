Derek Jeter headlines MLB 2020 Hall of Fame ballot

The National Baseball Hall of Fame released its ballot on Monday.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame released its 2020 Baseball Writers Association of America ballot on Monday afternoon that will feature 32 names.

There are 18 players making their debut on the ballot in 2020, meeting the criteria set forth by the Hall of Fame. A candidate must have been active as a player for at least 10 MLB seasons and must be retired for at least five years.

Amongst the newcomers is New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter, who is widely considered to be a lock for election during his first year on the ballot.

The 14-time All-Star won five World Series titles, five Silver Slugger Awards, collected 3,465 hits and an additional 200 in postseason play.

Here are the other 17 first-timers on the ballot this year:

Bobby Abreu

Jason Giambi

Cliff Lee

Josh Beckett

Heath Bell

Eric Chávez

Adam Dunn

Chone Figgins

Rafael Furcal

Raúl Ibañez

Paul Konerko

Carlos Peña

Brad Penny

J.J. Putz

Brian Roberts

Alfonso Soriano

José Valverde

An additional 14 players are returning to the ballot after receiving at least 5-percent of the vote last year.

A player needs 75-percent of the vote to gain enshrinement into Cooperstown.

Of the 14, only four received at least 50-percent of the vote:

Curt Schilling (8th year on ballot): 60.9%

Roger Clemens (8th year on ballot): 59.5%

Barry Bonds (8th year on ballot): 59.1%

Larry Walker (10th year on ballot): 54.6%

Omar Vizquel, Manny Ramirez, Jeff Kent, Scott Rolen, Billy Wagner, Todd Helton, Gary Sheffield, Andy Pettitte, Sammy Sosa, and Andruw Jones round out the list of returnees.