Derek Jeter headlines MLB 2020 Hall of Fame ballot

Derek Jeter. (Photo: Getty Images)
The National Baseball Hall of Fame released its 2020 Baseball Writers Association of America ballot on Monday afternoon that will feature 32 names.
There are 18 players making their debut on the ballot in 2020, meeting the criteria set forth by the Hall of Fame. A candidate must have been active as a player for at least 10 MLB seasons and must be retired for at least five years.
Amongst the newcomers is New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter, who is widely considered to be a lock for election during his first year on the ballot.
The 14-time All-Star won five World Series titles, five Silver Slugger Awards, collected 3,465 hits and an additional 200 in postseason play.
Here are the other 17 first-timers on the ballot this year:
Bobby Abreu
Jason Giambi
Cliff Lee
Josh Beckett
Heath Bell
Eric Chávez
Adam Dunn
Chone Figgins
Rafael Furcal
Raúl Ibañez
Paul Konerko
Carlos Peña
Brad Penny
J.J. Putz
Brian Roberts
Alfonso Soriano
José Valverde
An additional 14 players are returning to the ballot after receiving at least 5-percent of the vote last year.
A player needs 75-percent of the vote to gain enshrinement into Cooperstown.
Of the 14, only four received at least 50-percent of the vote:
Curt Schilling (8th year on ballot): 60.9%
Roger Clemens (8th year on ballot): 59.5%
Barry Bonds (8th year on ballot): 59.1%
Larry Walker (10th year on ballot): 54.6%
Omar Vizquel, Manny Ramirez, Jeff Kent, Scott Rolen, Billy Wagner, Todd Helton, Gary Sheffield, Andy Pettitte, Sammy Sosa, and Andruw Jones round out the list of returnees.