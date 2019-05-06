Domingo German becoming ultimate safety blanket for Yankees

The projected reserve starter has been one of the best in baseball this year.

Amidst the slow start and the injuries, the New York Yankees stumbled upon yet another diamond in the rough.

With the news on Sunday that Luis Severino will be out until after the All-Star break with a lat strain that accompanied his rotator cuff issue, German shined once again against the Minnesota Twins.

The 26-year-old went a strong 6.2 innings, allowing a single run on four hits to go with seven strikeouts as the Yankees took the rubber game of the three-game series.

His latest gem was good enough for his sixth win of the season, tied for the most in Major League Baseball.

Bet Now Not bad for a pitcher that was not even supposed to be in the starting rotation this year.

The Yankees' 2019 rotation was set to feature Severino, James Paxton, Masahiro Tanaka, JA Happ, and CC Sabathia. Injuries to Severino and Paxton, along with Sabathia's early-season recoveries, ensured German was able to get consistent starts in the majors.

He's run with the opportunity.

German has gone at least six innings in each of his last five starts, allowing three or fewer runs in three of them.

His ERA has shrunk to just 2.35, which ranks fourth-best in the American League.

It's a complete 180 from his 2018 season, posting a 5.57 ERA, as he's found a new level of application.

"It's about concentration when you're on the mound, and not losing that confidence," German said (h/t MLB.com ). "You understand that even if things don't go your way, you never lose your concentration. If a hitter is going to hit a good pitch, make sure that is exactly a pitch that you want to throw. When you execute a pitch, execute with conviction."

The emergence of his ace-like stuff couldn't have come at a better time for the Yankees, who continue to find ways to win games despite 12 players being on the injured list.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone though expected this all along.

"We certainly envisioned him making starts and being a valuable member of our club in some way, shape or form," manager Aaron Boone said. "When he came into Spring Training, it was visible the strides he had made — going back to last year, and where he’s at now. He’s been, to this point, one of the better pitchers in the game."