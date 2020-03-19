Eagles breakup with Malcolm Jenkins is a mistake: Macnow

The Eagles parted ways with their defensive captain on Wednesday, which is a big mistake according to Metro Philly columnist, Glen Macnow.

As we learned from the stunning news this week that Tom Brady will end his career in a pirate suit, nothing in sports lasts forever.

Truth is, it’s incredibly rare that the player you love and want to stay through his career actually retires in your team’s jersey. So Brian Dawkins is exiled to the Broncos, Chase Utley dons Dodger blue, and Eric Lindros winds up wearing half the uniforms in the NHL.

And so it was this week as the Eagles cut ties with Malcolm Jenkins.

The three-time Pro Bowl safety hoped to renegotiate the long-term contract he had clearly outplayed. But GM Howie Roseman — who’s trying to make his team younger — obviously took note that Jenkins will turn 33 this year.

And with that, one of the best players in Eagles history was gone. Jenkins swiftly signed a deal with the Saints (his original team) guaranteeing him $16.5 million. New Orleans, behind 41-year-old QB Drew Brees, is in a “win now” mode.

The Eagles are not.

Time will tell, but it says here that Roseman made a mistake by not keeping Jenkins around another season or two. The GM is atoning for his sentimentality last year in welcoming back too many aging Super Bowl-season heroes, notably Darren Sproles.

The wisdom in sports — bluntly hammered back in the Joe Banner era — is that it’s best to wave goodbye to a player before age overtakes his talent. And that makes sense. Except . . .

. . . Except that Malcom Jenkins’s value goes well beyond his performance. His leadership is unparalleled. How smart a player is he? Listen to Eagles broadcaster and former great wide receiver Mike Quick:

“He’s like having a coach on the field,” Quick said last year. “Jim Schwartz trusts him so much that he’ll let Malcolm make changes to the defense on his own. His football intellect, his leadership and his range of skills are at the top.”

Jenkins is also the exemplary athlete who focuses on making his city a better place. This Eagles era has boasted many of them — Chris Long, Conner Barwin, Carson Wentz. I’ve covered Philadelphia sports for more than three decades and never have I seen a group more dedicated to one another, their fans and their city.

In his six seasons as an Eagle, Jenkins played an amazing 98.7 percent of the defensive snaps — often covering ground for inexperienced or untalented partners in the secondary. You can add in another 933 plays on special teams.

Which gets us to his talent. Jenkins is no longer the free safety you want chasing deep patterns. But he remains more than able to cover most formations, and is a terrific tackler.

Tell me the Eagles defender who had a better 2019 season than Jenkins, as he excelled in that hybrid safety-linebacker position. And tell me who’s going to take his spot next season. Jalen Mills? Really?

But this being the cruel reality of sports, we say goodbye to the unofficial captain of the defense. So long to a man whose talents were essential to the only championship the Eagles won in the past six decades. Farewell to the best free-agent signing in franchise history.

Go back 40 years and count the defensive players who meant more to the Eagles. I’ll give you Reggie White, Dawkins, Eric Allen, Seth Joyner, Fletcher Cox, and maybe Jeremiah Trotter. That’s it.

That puts Jenkins in the top seven defensive players of what is likely your lifetime as a fan. Guys like that deserve appreciation, even — maybe especially — when they leave our city.