Eagles injury updates: Week 3 preseason vs. Ravens

The Eagles are still dealing with a long list of injuries as the exhibition season moves past its halfway point.

The Philadelphia Eagles are past the halfway point of their preseason slate, entering Week 3 of the exhibition season against the Baltimore Ravens with plenty of work left to do.

Week 1 of the regular season is just three weeks away, but the Eagles have a lot of healing to do before then as a plethora of notable names is on the injury list this summer.

Here is the latest on them before Thursday night’s matchup with the Ravens:

Nigel Bradham

The linebacker is working his way back from a toe injury, participating in seven-on-seven drills this week. However, it is unclear if he’ll be back for Week 1. The 29-year-old is coming off one of his more productive professional seasons, putting up 97 combined tackles and two sacks.

Brandon Brooks

The veteran guard has yet to be cleared for team drills this summer, but Brooks is still slated to be in the trenches come Week 1. Brooks ruptured his Achilles during the NFC Divisional Round loss to the Saints.

Corey Clement

The reserve running back’s knee might be well enough to have him go on Thursday night against the Ravens. It’s better late than never as Clement will be battling to get reps alongside Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders.

Fletcher Cox

As one of the anchors of the defensive line, Cox has spent most of the summer healing from a foot injury against the Saints that required surgery. He should be a go for Week 1, but don’t expect to see him during the preseason.

Ronald Darby

All eyes have been on the Eagles cornerback situation this offseason with Darby attempting to make his way back from a torn ACL suffered last season. He began participating in team drills this week, but his Week 1 status is still doubtful.

Dallas Goedert

A calf injury will hold the second-year tight end out of the preseason, but he’ll be good to go for Week 1.

Lane Johnson

The offensive tackle is also done for the preseason. But Johnson is also expected to be back in the fold for the regular-season opener.

Rodney McLeod

The safety is almost back from a torn ACL that limited his 2018 season to just three games. His original goal was to get back for Thursday night’s game vs. Baltimore, but it’s still unclear whether he’ll go or not.

Nate Sudfeld

Sudfeld’s broken wrist, along with Cody Kessler’s concussion, prompted the Eagles to sign veteran quarterback Josh McCown. Sudfeld’s cast is off, but he’s still going to be unavailable for the first few weeks of the season.