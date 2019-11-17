Eagles offense disappears, falls just short to Patriots

Carson Wentz failed to find a way through New England's stingy defense. (Photo: Getty Images)

The Eagles lose ground in the NFC East after a seven-point loss to the defending champs.

Unlike the last time, these two teams played each other in the Super Bowl LII two years ago, the Philadelphia Eagles (5-5) came up on the wrong side of a 17-10 game to the New England Patriots (9-1) on Sunday evening.

With the loss, the Eagles' playoff hopes take a tremendous hit as they are now a full-game behind the Dallas Cowboys for first place in the NFC East.

It was a hard-fought game between both squads, who were coming off of a much-needed bye week. But the Eagles could not get the win despite a tough effort from their defense.

In regards to the starting quarterbacks, Carson Wentz completed 50 percent of his passes for 214 yards and a touchdown. He was also sacked five times.

Just like Wentz, Tom Brady could not get comfortable under center. He only completed only 55.3-percent of his passes for 216 yards. Every time the veteran quarterback dropped back, there was an Eagle defender in his face.

The Eagles' defense also did a good job of making the Patriots' running game obsolete, holding them to 74 yards.

Philadelphia's running game had some minor success, but it was clear they missed starting running back Jordan Howard. Rookie running back Miles Sanders ran for 38 yards on 11 carries. Boston Scott added 26 yards on the ground but made an immediate impact on the game.

On the first play of the game, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson dialed up a deep pass to Scott, who was interfered with by Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty.

Philadelphia picked up 49 yards, thanks to the penalty, putting them in the red zone. On 1st-&-10, Sanders received his first carry of the game and ran for seven yards — helping set up a field goal.

With Philadelphia's offense setting the tone, it was up to Brady and New England's offense to respond. But Philly's defense was up to the challenge.

After Brady found running back Sony Michel for a 12-yard reception on first down. The Eagles defense' stopped New England on their next three plays, forcing them to punt the ball away.

Both teams traded punts on their next offensive possessions towards the middle of the opening quarter. But the Eagles' offense responded with an immaculate 16-play, 95-yard scoring drive to end the first quarter.

During this time-consuming drive, Wentz got Sanders, Zach Ertz, Nelson Agholor, and Dallas Goedert all involved in some facet.

With 3:12 remaining in the opening frame, Wentz found Goedert on a TE screen pass for 21 yards. The two players hooked up again later in the drive for a five-yard touchdown pass on third and goal to put the Eagles up 10-0 to start the second quarter.

It was the 13th consecutive game that Wentz threw a touchdown pass, tying him with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

After the Eagles' methodical drive, Brady and the Patriots' offense responded with a scoring drive of their own.

The future Hall of Famer attacked the Eagles' secondary vertically, but to Philly's credit, they stood tall for the most part. However, on 3rd-&-10, cornerback Avonte Maddox was tagged with a defensive pass interference penalty, giving the Patriots a big boost.

New England capped off their first scoring drive with a 35-yard field goal from Nick Foles, cutting the Eagles' lead down to 10-3.

After an Eagles' punt, New England put together another scoring drive. Brady worked his way down the field and got down inside the red zone with 4:12 remaining in the first half.

Brady found tight end Benjamin Watson down the middle of the field for a 19-yard gain, putting them inside the five-yard line. But the Eagles' red-zone defense tightened up and forced another Nick Folk field goal.

On the Eagles' second-to-last offensive possession of the half, Wentz was sacked by Patriots defensive tackle Danny Shelton with 2:34 left on the clock and fumbled the ball away. It was his first turnover at Lincoln Financial Field this season.

Nevertheless, the Patriots tacked on another field goal, leaving the Eagles with a 10-9 lead going into the half.

It didn't take long for the Patriots to get in front after the break.

Early in the third quarter, Edelman threw a 15-yard pass to wide receiver Phillip Dorsett for a touchdown, putting the Patriots up 17-10.

Shockingly, that would be the last points scored of the game as the Eagles' offense failed to do anything against the Patriots' stingy pass defense.

The Eagles will now get prepared to face the Seattle Seahawks (8-2), who will be coming off a bye, next Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in a must-win game (1 p.m. ET, FOX).