Eagles Packers Week 4: NFL Preview, what to watch

The Eagles face an early must-win situation on Thursday night in Green Bay.

The Philadelphia Eagles (1-2) are looking to snap their two-game losing streak when they take on the undefeated Green Bay Packers (3-0) at Lambeau Field on Thursday night (8:20 p.m. ET, FOX).

This is an early must-win game for the Eagles, who lost by three points to the Detroit Lions last Sunday in a display plagued by turnovers, dropped passes, and giving up big passing plays on defense.

If Philadelphia wants to pull off the upset, they must play a full 60-minute game. Something that they have not done yet through three games.

However, it will not be easy as the Packers are playing outstanding on both sides of the ball. Green Bay’s defense currently leads the league in takeaways with eight.

Additionally, the Packers still have one of the most prolific quarterbacks under center in Aaron Rodgers, though he’s struggling with just 647 passing yards through three weeks (career-low).

However, Rodgers will be going up against a shorthanded Philadelphia secondary, which has allowed an opposing team’s wide receiver to surpass the 100-yard mark in three consecutive games. This means that the Packers’ offense, specifically veteran wide receiver Davante Adams, could be due for a breakout game.

In regards to Thursday night’s matchup, Green Bay is favored by 4.5 points with an over/under of 45.5.

Can the Eagles pull off an early-season upset to get things back on track? Or will the Packers show the national TV audience that they are serious contenders in the NFC?

To answer those questions and more, here are three things to watch for in this Week 4 matchup between two historic franchises:

Establishing the run

If the Eagles want to beat the Packers on Thursday night, they must commit to the running game.

Through the first three weeks of the regular season, Green Bay’s defense is giving up a ridiculous 131 yards per game on the ground, which is good for 26th in the NFL.

That being said, Philadelphia would be smart to get either Miles Sanders or Jordan Howard the ball early and often.

Sanders, the rookie out of Penn State, had one of his best games on the ground against Lions (53 yards on 13 carries), despite producing two fumbles. He also had two receptions for 73 yards.

The 5-foot-11 running back must do a better job of holding on to the ball, especially going up against an opportunistic Packers’ defense.

In regards to Howard, the former Chicago Bears running back has been used sparingly this season. However, he could be in line for a productive outing against the Packers on Thursday.

In six games versus Green Bay, Howard is averaging 60.2 rushing yards per game with three touchdowns. He also has three receiving touchdowns.

After rushing for 123 yards as a team against Washington to open the regular season, the Eagles could use a big game from the trio of Howard, Sanders, and Darren Sproles.

Pressuring Aaron Rodgers

In addition to establishing the run on offense, Philadelphia’s defense must find a way to generate some pressure on Rodgers.

In their last two games, Eagles’ defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has dialed up the blitz more often than we’ve seen in recent years.

While the blitz has helped Philadelphia in certain situations this season, they have also been hurt by it, leading to game-winning touchdowns in consecutive weeks.

Therefore, when it comes to pressuring Rodgers, Schwartz will have to hold back on blitzing, and instead depend on his defensive line to create pressure.

The Denver Broncos tried to blitz Rodgers last Sunday, but it did not work. According to Ron Jaworski, the two-time MVP completed 75 percent of his passes with 12 yards per an attempt, a touchdown, and a 142.4 passer rating.

However, when Rodgers wasn’t blitz, his numbers took a significant dip. He only completed 47 percent of his passes with a 5.4 yards per an attempt, and a 63.6 rating.

That being said, it is a perfect time for either Derek Barnett, Fletcher Cox or Brandon Graham to get their first sacks on the season.

Wide receiver unit gets a boost

Throughout the last two weeks, there has been a lot of discussion surrounding this team and their inability to get the job done.

For some reason, fingers are being pointed at Wentz, who had a solid bounce-back game, after his two-interception performance against the Atlanta Falcons.

But Wentz cannot block for himself, nor the catch the ball either. This means that both position groups have to step up immediately.

When it comes to the offensive line, they cannot allow their franchise quarterback to get sacked three times and hit five times. At the same time, the wide receivers need to get open and catch the football.

In last Sunday’s game, wide receivers Nelson Agholor, Mack Hollins, and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside had some inexcusable drops, which costed the Eagles points.

However, Philadelphia will reportedly have Alshon Jeffery back in the lineup, who was sidelined with a calf injury. Therefore, expect Wentz to target Jeffery often, while also getting Zach Ertz, Agholor and others involved.