Eagles parting ways with Malcolm Jenkins

The Eagles will not pick up the 2020 contract option for veteran safety Malcolm Jenkins.

Malcolm Jenkins' time with the Philadelphia Eagles is coming to an end.

The team announced on Tuesday that they would not exercise the veteran safety's option for the 2020 season and that he will be playing elsewhere this year.

"Malcolm Jenkins has been an outstanding player for us and we are proud of everything he accomplished both and on and off the field during his time in Philadelphia," the Eagles released in a statement. "Malcolm was a great teammate and leader, as well as one of the toughest and most reliable players to ever play in our city."

Jenkins spent six seasons with the Eagles where he developed into one of the franchise's all-time greats.

He didn't miss a single game during his time with the organization, accruing 11 interceptions and 515 total tackles.

As one of the top safeties in the game, he was named to three Pro Bowls and played an integral part in leading the Eagles to their first-ever Super Bowl two years ago over the New England Patriots.

But the 32-year-old has made it known over the last year that he was unhappy with his current contract, which had that one-year option remaining on it.

Despite his top-tier status at his position, Jenkins would have had just the eighth-highest base salary amongst all NFL safeties in 2020 at $7.6 million.

"I feel like I've out-played that contract. ... I think like any other business, you look at what the market value is, and based off your production, what your value is," Jenkins said last year. "For me, I'm not out to be — when you're under contract, you can't be the highest-paid out there, nor do I want to be. But you want to be in a ballpark of what your value is."

Jenkins was a no-show for OTAs and voluntary camps that summer, but reported for minicamp ahead of the 2019 season.

It was an issue that wound up being not resolved as Jenkins will now search for a payday he finds more suitable.

"After thorough discussion with Malcolm and his agent, Ben Dogra, both sides agreed on the difficult decision to turn the page on what was an incredible six-year relationship," the Eagles added. "We wish Malcolm and his family all the best as he pursues his next opportunity."