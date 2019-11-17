Eagles Patriots Week 11 NFL preview, TV, more

The Eagles face the powerhouse Patriots in a Super Bowl LII rematch this Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

With only six weeks left in the 2019 NFL regular season, the Philadelphia Eagles (5-4) are still in the thick of the NFC East race despite having a bye last week.

The Eagles will be looking for their third-straight win on Sunday afternoon as they take on Tom Brady and the New England Patriots at Lincoln Financial Field (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS).

The last time these two teams played each other was back in Super Bowl LII, when the Eagles defeated the Patriots 41-33. New England, who is also coming off of a bye week, will be looking to return the favor on Sunday.

However, unlike the Patriots, the Eagles are coming into this weekend’s game on a hot streak.

After suffering an ugly loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night in Week 7, Philadelphia defeated their next two opponents (Bills, Bears) by a combined score of 53-27.

In both of those games, the Eagles established the running game, while also shutting down the opposing team’s running backs on defense.

When it comes to New England, they are coming off an ugly performance a couple of weeks ago on Sunday Night Football, losing to the Baltimore Ravens, 37-20.

The once undefeated Patriots got blitzed by Baltimore’s defense and had no answer for MVP candidate Lamar Jackson and their running game.

That being said, will the Eagles try to replicate what the Ravens did on offense to slow down the Patriots’ stingy defense? Or will Brady and Co. end Philadelphia’s short two-game winning streak?

To answer those questions and more, here are a couple of things to watch out for in this Super Bowl rematch:

Establishing the new-look ground game

If the Eagles want to come away with their third-straight win and second of this month on Sunday. They must continue to run the ball.

The problem is that it's going to be a much different-looking backfield.

In their last two wins, Philadelphia is averaging 182 rushing yards per game. Jordan Howard ran for 178 yards and two touchdowns, while rookie Miles Sanders contributed 116 yards and a touchdown.

Howard, though, suffered a shoulder injury and is unable to go Sunday while veteran third-stringer Darren Sproles' injury forced him to retire.

It forced the Eagles to bring back a familiar face in free-agent back Jay Ajayi, who appeared in 11 games over two seasons with Philadelphia before injuries cut his time short.

He hasn't appeared in an NFL game since Week 5 of the 2018 season when he tore his ACL with the Eagles, but is expected to make his season debut against the Patriots.

It seems like every time the Eagles have won a game this season, their running game has played an integral role.

On Sunday, they will be going up against a New England defense that has had some issues stopping the run this season. Despite only giving up 99 rushing yards per game, the Patriots have allowed four teams to eclipse the century mark this season (Ravens, Browns, Bills and Redskins).

Therefore, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson should make a concerted effort to run the football and force the Patriots to load up the box.

All eyes on Gilmore

Along with running the football, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz must not make any ill-advised throws on Sunday because the Patriots’ secondary will make him pay.

This season, New England’s pass defense is only allowing 150.2 yards per game, which is good for second in the NFL. Only the San Francisco 49ers, who were also undefeated, have a better pass defense.

Furthermore, the Pats’ defense has forced opposing quarterbacks into throwing a league-leading 19 interceptions, while holding them to a 54.1 completion percentage.

One of the main reasons why New England’s pass defense is having this season is because of the play of veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

The 29-year-old defensive back is one of the best corners in the NFL and has three interceptions through nine games this season. Out of all the Patriots’ defensive backs, Gilmore has been targeted an astounding 57 times.

However, he has not given up a single receiving touchdown this season and has a 52.6 completion percentage allowed on targets. Simply put, do not throw the ball to his side of the field.

It will be interesting to see who Gilmore will be covering on Sunday as wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is dealing with an ankle injury. If Jeffery is not 100 percent, then the Eagles’ passing game could be in some serious trouble.