Flyers bright hopes rest on old captain, kid goalie: Macnow

If the Flyers want to secure a postseason spot, they'll need the very best from Claude Giroux and Carter Hart, writes Glen Macnow.

It’s been ages since Flyers fans had anything to celebrate. The team hasn’t won a playoff round since 2012 — a dubious feat shared by just six lowly NHL franchises. In five of those seasons, they didn’t even qualify for the postseason.

But this year is different. The team is 14-5-1 since Jan. 8, the second-best record in the league. Playing under first-year coach Alain Vigneault, the Flyers boast energy, defensive conscience, and toughness that portend the chance for an extended run.

I’m excited for the fans over that possibility — heck, it’s been a decade since their last Finals appearance and an embarrassing 45 years since the Flyers carried the Cup.

And I’m particularly excited for two players on the team — the old captain and the kid goalie.

Claude Giroux is the longest-tenured athlete in Philadelphia, having first put on the orange and black in 2008. He evolved along the way: From hotshot prospect to elite NHL player to team leader to a somewhat slower 32-year-old who climbs up the franchise all-time charts with each point he produces.

Giroux has never generated the respect he deserves. Since the start of the 2010-11 season, he has more regular-season assists (507) than any player in the league and he’s fourth in points (735). But his name is rarely praised with the likes of Crosby, Kane, and Ovechkin.

It’s easy to see why. Those players all led their team to championships. Giroux, meanwhile, hasn’t been on the winning side of a post-series handshake line in six years.

That playoff irrelevance has also affected the way many local fans view Giroux. As team captain — and the only player who’s been in uniform for this mediocre stretch — the number 28 on the back of his jersey is often replaced by a bullseye.

He’s not loud, particularly quotable or likely to plant a haymaker between an opponent’s eyes. Giroux is merely a creative, hardworking, productive player who has the respect of his teammates.

If the Flyers are going to make it past the first round this spring, Giroux must be at his best — perhaps rising to the 2017-18 level when he finished fourth in the league’s MVP voting. The good news is better players are surrounding him, thanks to the work of GM Chuck Fletcher and (let’s give credit) his predecessor, Ron Hextall.

The most critical part of that cast, of course, is 21-year-old goalie Carter Hart.

Flyers fans have been waiting for this moment since Hart was drafted out of Alberta five years ago. Truth be told, they’ve been waiting for more than three decades, after watching a string of goaltenders with five holes larger than Zamboni lanes.

From Roman Cechmanek to Ilya Bryzgalov, postseason goalie meltdowns have been a sad tradition around these parts.

Hart is still a pup, and he’s battled injuries this season. His road record (3-10-1 with a 3.88 GAA) might suggest he’s not ready to backstop the Flyers through an extended run.

But greatness often finds young goalies suddenly. Last season, Jordan Binnington led the St. Louis Blues to the Cup as a mid-season call up. Once upon a time, Ken Dryden carried Montreal to a championship — and then won Rookie of the Year the following season.

I won’t predict here that Flyers fans will be lining up for a Broad Street parade this June. But after a prolonged starvation diet, the chance is good this team gets entry into the postseason banquet and gets past that first uninspiring salad course.

And if they do, it will likely be on the backs of the old captain and the kid goaltender.