Flyers pick up Nate Thompson, Derek Grant before NHL trade deadline

The Flyers added a pair of lower-line centers to the mix on Monday.

The Philadelphia Flyers picked up a pair of centers on Monday, acquiring forwards Nate Thompson and Derek Grant just before the NHL trade deadline.

Thompson, who comes over from the Montreal Canadiens, was worth a 2021 fifth-round draft pick, as first reported by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

Philadelphia sent Kyle Criscuolo and a fourth-round draft pick to the Anaheim Ducks for Grant.

Snagging Thompson is a depth signing and more of a consolation prize for the Flyers.

They were in on Ottawa Senators center Jean-Gabriel Pageau, who is having a career year with 24 goals in 60 games, but they were not willing to pay a hefty price.

Pageau instead went to the Flyers' Metropolitan Division rivals, the New York Islanders, for a first and second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft and a conditional third-rounder in 2022.

Thompson doesn't provide nearly a large of an offensive impact, recording just four goals and 10 assists in 63 games as Montreal's fourth-line anchor.

Averaging just over 12 minutes per game, the 35-year-old provides a defensive brand of hockey that will be plugged into the Flyers' lower lines.

He's recorded 103 hits this season and has won 55.1% of his face-offs — nice intangibles to add to Philadelphia's ranks.

The 29-year-old Grant provides more of an offensive option down the middle for the Flyers.

Grant has a career-high 14 goals in 49 games this season and was one of Anaheim's top penalty killers.

The Flyers are currently ahead of schedule when it comes to playoff contention in their first year under head coach Alain Vigneault.

While they were expected to finish near the bottom of a loaded Metropolitan Division, the Flyers are in third and in a postseason spot as of Monday.

The competition around them, however, has taken some major steps to enhance their playoff push, which could spell bad news for the Flyers.

While the Islanders — who are a point behind the Flyers with a game at hand — came away with Pageau, the first-place Washington Capitals picked up veteran sniper Ilya Kovalchuk on Sunday while the second-place Pittsburgh Penguins added veteran forward Patrick Marleau.

The fifth-place Carolina Hurricanes also added Vincent Trocheck from the Florida Panthers.

Thompson and Grant won't necessarily be the moves that help the Flyers secure a postseason spot this season, but it at least presents Vigneault with a few other options within the bottom six.

That could mean the end of the line for the likes of Connor Bunnaman for the time being.