Flyers Travis Konecny out indefinitely with concussion

The young Flyers winger was enjoying a hot start to his fourth NHL season.

Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny's breakthrough season has come to a screeching halt.

The 22-year-old will be out indefinitely after suffering a concussion during the first period of Saturday's victory over the Ottawa Senators.

After tallying a goal just 1:45 into the game, Konecny was leveled in the open ice by Senators defenseman Mark Borowiecki.

He left the ice holding his head and did not return.

Konecny has been the Flyers' most consistent playmaker this season, leading the team with 11 goals and 17 assists in 30 games for an almost point-per-game output.

He was on pace to blow past his previous career totals of 24 goals and 25 assists (49 points) attained last year in just his third full NHL season.

The 24th overall pick from the 2015 draft has been just one of several young Flyers that have taken a major step forward this season.

Oskar Lindblom, 23, is tied with Konecny for the team lead in goals with 11 while 23-year-old defenseman Ivan Provarov has become a stalwart on Philadelphia's blue line.

There has also been plenty of promising play from the likes of Joel Farabee (19), and Morgan Frost (20).

While the Flyers have classified Konecny's absence as indefinite, they likely won't make sweeping changes to the roster in his absence unless he's sidelined for a considerable amount of time.

Veteran forward Chris Stewart should slot into the lineup — albeit on the bottom units — for the team's three-game road trip that spans between Colorado, Minnesota, and Winnipeg.

Expect to see James Van Riemsdyk or Joel Farabee get a promotion to Konecny's unit for the time being.

Konecny will not travel with the team, meaning he will be out for at least three games.