Giants NFL Draft rumors: Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock, Daniel Jones, Josh Rosen

The Giants have plenty of options when looking for Eli Manning's replacement.

For a general manager that claims to have a plan, the outlook surrounding Dave Gettleman's decisions for the New York Giants' future is as hazy as ever.

The 2019 NFL Draft is three weeks away and the Giants look to be at a quadruple fork in the road after a shockingly active offseason that has featured the departures of Odell Beckham Jr. and Landon Collins.

Gettleman's moves have done little (at least, at the moment) to find the future franchise quarterback to be the successor of the 38-year-old Eli Manning.

He has a litany of options to choose from, but the Giants' lack of a known agenda has gone against everything Gettleman along with owners John Mara and Steve Tisch have said.

Of course, they won't want to tip their hand in the slightest, which could be why what is actually known about New York's search for a quarterback could be nothing more than misinformation released to throw rival clubs off the scent.

Looking at the draft later this month, the Giants hold the No. 6 and the No. 17 pick in the first round, two vital selections to help replenish the talent pool of a rebuilding team.

The top-six pick would land the Giants a quarterback like Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins, who has made it known that he wants to play for his childhood team. However, there has been speculation that the Giants could snag a top-tier pass-rushing talent with the pick, whether it be Mississippi State's Montez Sweat or Michigan's Rashan Gary.

They then would have to hope that a quarterback like Missouri's Drew Lock or Duke's Daniel Jones would still be available, though they are not as highly-touted as Haskins.

Just take a look at their college careers:

Dwayne Haskins

Games: 22

Completion %: 70

Passing Yards: 5,396

Passing Touchdowns: 54

Interceptions: 9

Rushing Yards: 194

Rushing Touchdowns: 4

Drew Lock

Games: 50

Completion %: 56.9

Passing Yards: 12,193

Passing Touchdowns: 99

Interceptions: 39

Rushing Yards: 437

Rushing Touchdowns: 9

Daniel Jones

Games: 36

Completion %: 59.9

Passing Yards: 8,201

Passing Touchdowns: 52

Interceptions: 29

Rushing Yards: 1,323

Rushing Touchdowns: 17

The Giants could abandon any thought of drafting a quarterback if they decide to make a major play for Arizona Cardinals second-year quarterback Josh Rosen.

Under new head coach Kliff Kingsbury, the Cardinals are expected to take reigning Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick of the draft, suddenly making Rosen expendable.

The UCLA product was taken 10th-overall in a quarterback-heavy draft that also featured Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, and Josh Allen where his ceiling is considered by many to be higher than any of the passers available in this year's draft.

New York has been rumored to have interest in a possible Rosen deal, which would allow them to focus their first-round picks on finding an elite pass rusher or bringing on another wide receiver like Ole Miss' DK Metcalf to help cushion the blow of losing Beckham.

Expect the Giants' plan to become a bit clearer the closer things get to the draft, but Giants fans will be hoping that Gettleman and team ownership already have their ducks in a row.

After all, a team can rebuild and win simultaneously — at least according to them.