Giants NFL Draft rumors: Hosting Dwayne Haskins for two days

As the Giants continue to search for a future quarterback, they seem to be very interested in the Ohio State product.

Just 10 days out from the start of the 2019 NFL Draft and the New York Giants are showing some signs of tipping their proverbial hand when it comes to a plan of attack fueled by a pair of first-round selections.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday morning that the Giants are hosting Ohio State quarterback prospect Dwayne Haskins for two days, the visit finishing up on Tuesday.

Haskins is expected to be a top-10 pick on the night of Apr. 25 where he should be available for the Giants' taking at No. 6 overall.

Before the rumored interest between the Arizona Cardinals and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray with the first pick of the draft, Haskins was considered to be the top quarterback available in the class of 2019.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound prospect shot up draft boards after a monster sophomore season in which he completed 70-percent of his passes for 4,831 yards with 50 touchdowns compared to just eight interceptions.

His promise has made him a prime candidate to accept the torch from Giants veteran quarterback Eli Manning, who is likely playing in his final season as the team's starting quarterback.

Finding a successor to Manning has become the main objective of this offseason for general manager Dave Gettleman after opting to pick star running back Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 pick of the 2018 draft. It was a move that is still met with some reservations seeing as the likes of Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen, and Lamar Jackson were all taken in the first round even though Barkley went on to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Haskins and the Giants seem to be a match made in heaven this month, though.

The 21-year-old has made it known that he wants to play for the Giants, the team he grew up rooting for while living in Highland Park, NJ. The Giants have also shown plenty of interest on their end as they've been plenty visible throughout the pre-draft process, including a strong showing at Haskins' pro day in late-March.

More importantly, Haskins provides the Giants with a pocket passer that possesses a big-time arm and the athleticism needed to extend plays, something that has been lacking in Manning's later years behind a questionable offensive line.

If he is drafted, Haskins is expected to be redshirted his rookie season while perfecting the Giants offense under Manning.

The Giants are doing their due diligence on other quarterbacks in the class of 2019, however. Throughout the spring, New York has met with Murray, West Virginia's Will Grier, Duke's Daniel Jones, Missouri's Drew Lock, and Auburn's Jarrett Stidham.