Giants Week 2 Tuesday takeaways: Eli Manning just about done, defense toast

The dysfunctional Giants put on another underwhelming performance in Week 2 against the Bills on Sunday.

It's been more of the same from the New York Giants so far in 2019.

A 28-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday provided the franchise with its sixth 0-2 start in seven years as it's become painfully obvious that there will be no big surprises from Big Blue this year.

Suddenly, a few down years are in danger of becoming a down decade as the poorly-run organization is on the cusp of having to answer for its crimes to a fan-base that seems to be fed up.

Since winning Super Bowl XLVI, the Giants are 47-67. That record is even worse since the start of the 2017 season at 8-27.

Granted, there's a fan base cloaked in green on the other side of MetLife Stadium that would like to have a word with unhappy Giants fans.

This kind of unrest comes with the standard of being one of the more historic, successful franchises in the NFL, however.

As we prepare to buckle up for what now looks destined to be another turbulent season, here are two big takeaways from Sunday's loss to Buffalo. '

Tick-tock, Eli

For a second-straight week, the Giants' offense looked like the greatest unit in the NFL... on its opening drive.

Without attempting a single pass, New York went 75 yards on just five plays for the game's first score. Superstar running back Saquon Barkley accounted for 55 of those yards on four carries, including a 27-yard touchdown rush.

It offered some early hope that head coach Pat Shurmur would lean on Barkley to carry the offense after he had just 11 carries against the Cowboys in Week 1.

Barkley would get 18 carries in Week 2, but the Bills defense bulked up and focused their efforts on limiting the second-year back for the rest of the afternoon.

Barkley still went for over 100 yards, but Buffalo's defensive scheme forced Shurmur to put the ball in Eli Manning's hands to keep the momentum going.

The Bills couldn't have played it more perfectly as Manning continues to show that he's just about done being the man under center in New York.

Before we go any further, it's imperative to note that Manning is working with a group of subpar wide receivers. His top-three projected targets in 2019 — Golden Tate (suspension), Sterling Shepard (concussion), and Corey Coleman (ACL) — are out.

It left him with the likes of Bennie Fowler, TJ Jones — who did impress with a touchdown reception and 60-yard punt return — Cody Latimer, Cody Core, and Russell Shepard.

But as soon as Shurmur's gameplan was forced to switch up and get the passing game involved, the Giants offense ground to a halt.

Manning didn't complete his first half until early in the second quarter. By the time he completed his second pass of Week 2, the Giants were trailing 21-7.

When the Giants regained a bit of momentum after Jones' 60-yard punt return late in the second half, Manning coughed it right up when he was intercepted just outside the red zone.

His numbers simply weren't good against a sneaky good Bills defense. And the Giants' gameplan for the unathletic Manning is withholding any sort of potency.

He completed 26-of-45 passes for 250 yards — an average of just 5.6 yards per completion — with one touchdown and two interceptions. Manning's 6.2 yards per pass attempt through two weeks ranks 27th out of 33 quarterbacks that have appeared in a game this season.

That's unacceptable support for a star running back that could devastate the league if surrounded by the right personnel.

In the meantime, Daniel Jones continues to wait for his shot to take over the Giants offense as management continues to send mixed messages to the fan base.

More on that tomorrow.

An offensive defense

For as inept as the offense was, the Giants defense wasn't much better.

While Josh Allen's numbers weren't as prolific as Dak Prescott's were in Week 1, the Bills' second-year quarterback had no problem shredding through the Giants defense — especially in the first half.

Allen's offense recorded three-straight touchdowns, gaining 243 of their 388 total yards on the day during that span.

It's continued the early and unsettling trend of a lackluster Giants defense that can be collectively described as burnt toast.

After two games, the Giants have allowed 882 total yards. Only five teams in the NFL have allowed more. Their 642 allowed passing yards is third-worst in the league.

Those unsettling passing numbers immediately put the secondary on blast — and rightfully so. Janoris Jenkins and Deandre Baker have been ripped apart by the likes of Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, John Brown, and Cole Beasley over the past two weeks.

But New York's pass rush has been non-existent.

They have three sacks over their first two games and just eight quarterback hits.

It's allowing opposing quarterbacks to set up camp in the pocket and take all the time they need to find let routes develop and find the open man.

So at this point, it doesn't even matter if the Giants' offense can get back on track because they would be outscored.