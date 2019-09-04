Giants will see Ezekiel Elliott after star RB signs extension

The Cowboys All-Pro rusher inked a six-year extension on Wednesday morning.

If there was any hope that the New York Giants would open the 2019 NFL season against an Ezekiel Elliott-less Dallas Cowboys, it all evaporated on Wednesday.

The Cowboys and their star running back agreed on a six-year, $90 million contract extension on Wednesday morning. The new deal is the richest for a running back in NFL history while ensuring Elliott will be available for the Cowboys on Sunday.

Now in his fourth season, Elliott has developed into one of the best backs in the league. He's led the NFL in rushing yards in two of his first three seasons as a pro.

But the need for a long-term contract saw the 24-year-old hold out from team activities throughout the offseason, casting doubt on whether or not he'd ever return to the Cowboys.

It didn't help that team owner Jerry Jones was cracking jokes to the media during such tense times.

"Zeke who?" Jones jokingly asked last month when approached about Elliott's absence.

Losing Elliott would have thrown a major roadblock in front of the Cowboys' hopes of competing for an NFC East title this year. Young quarterback Dak Prescott has yet to prove that he can carry the team on his own without the support of the All-Pro rusher.

In a division that is expected to be a two-horse race between them and the Philadelphia Eagles, securing Elliott means it's full speed ahead for the Cowboys.

For the Giants, they'll get no reprieve this Sunday as they enter Week 1 as underdogs.

They've handled Elliott well enough in the past. In four games against the Ohio State product, the Giants have held Elliott to just two touchdowns and an average of 85 yards per game.

That trend might come to an end, though. Analytics site Pro Football Focus has ranked the Giants run defense as the 21st-rated unit in the NFL for the upcoming season.

This will be the fourth time in five years that the Giants will open the regular season in Dallas against the Cowboys. The only time it didn't happen during that stretch (2018), they headed to Dallas in Week 2.