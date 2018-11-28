DraftKings sportsbook app for iPhone iOS Android: How do you sign up?

DraftKings has positioned itself as the No. 1 online sportsbook as legal sports betting leaps off the ground in the United States. So, if you are in a state with legal sports betting – how do you get started?

If you’re at your desktop, simply go to DraftKings/Sportsbook.

By clicking the button below, you can get your first bet matched instantly for up to $200.

Apps – Mobile

No one wants to carry their laptop to the sports bar on Sunday and get buffalo sauce all over the keyboard. Sports bettors, after all, are on the move.

DraftKings offers a clean, no-nonsense app for you to wager on just about any sporting event in the world.

You can download the DraftKings Sportsbook App for iPhone by clicking here.

You can download the DraftKings Sportsbook App for Android by clicking here.