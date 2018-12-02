Sports betting 101: Experts on how much they bet per week, best sites, more

Make no mistake, making money by betting on sports is a skill. Sure you need a little luck on your side too, as - at the end of the day - you don’t have control over whether or not that field goal kicker gets a good foot on the ball.

But things like how much you bet on certain games, when you bet on games, and which sportsbooks you use all matter greatly when placing a wager.

MetroBet recently interviewed three sports betting experts to get their takes on a wide range of topics. Enjoy.

Ben F.

Jersey City, NJ

What originally got you into sports betting?

Watching games in college. It just makes any event that much more enjoyable (or stressful) when you have something riding on it. Started wagering with my friends, just small amounts but then got serious when I actually had a stable job.

When did you realize you were better than the average Joe at sports betting?

When I went on a crazy run in the 2005 football playoffs. Steelers won it all as a wild card. I’m a Steelers fan to this day because of it!

How much do you bet on sports each week?

Now, around a grand. Usually around 3 grand during college and NFL seasons.

Which legal sites do you most often use and why?

I use a lot of them. FanDuel, 888, William Hill.

Why do you prefer site X over site X?

Sometimes one site will have slightly better odds. Not often, but it’s rewarding when you find them. 888 is good for building parlays.

What's the most amount of money you've bet on one game?

7 grand on the New England – Atlanta Super Bowl a couple years ago. Patriots barely covered. Game went into OT and I needed a touchdown, not a field goal. I stopped wagering for a few months after that one to recover from the stress.

What would you tell people who are thinking about wagering on sports for the first time?

Start slow in terms of the amount of money you’re wagering. There’s a learning curve. And if you go on a good run, expect a bad run to follow.

What is your favorite type of bet (moneyline, point spread, futures, over - under, parlay etc?)

Futures. You can anticipate outside factors. Like in the NBA right now there are a few contending teams that could make a blockbuster trade. Steph Curry or Durant could get injured. Putting money on second tier teams months before the championship [round] works out a lot of times. The odds are good.

Jake T.

Elizabeth, NJ

What originally got you into sports betting?

My dad. It’s a family business, LOL.

When did you realize you were better than the average Joe at sports betting?

When I got really good at building parlays a few years back. Made it so much more fun. And made me so much more money.

How much do you bet on sports each week?

Only around 500 these days. I’ve cut back.

Which legal sites do you most often use and why?

DraftKings is cool. FanDuel too. Pretty straightforward and they have every sport you’d want.

Why do you prefer site X over site X?

DraftKings has that new pools feature which I’ve been liking lately.

Do you use multiple sites during the same time period?

I’ll go back and forth. It’s mostly superstition at this point. If I’m doing well on FanDuel per se, I’ll stick with them for a few weeks.

What's the most amount of money you've bet on one game?

Bet 3,000 on the Heat – Spurs Finals a few years back. Won around 2K.

What would you tell people who are thinking about wagering on sports for the first time?

Give it a test run. If it frustrates you too much when you lose it’s probably not for you.

What is your favorite type of bet (moneyline, point spread, futures, over - under, parlay etc?)

Parlays, definitely. Easiest way to make the most money.

Jeff S.

Kansas City, MO

What originally got you into sports betting?

When I was playing college basketball we had a bookie on campus! (Truth)

When did you realize you were better than the average Joe at sports betting?

I realized I was better than the average Joe when I got my account up to $74k in my account starting with only $1200 in my account.

How much do you bet on sports each week?

I bet every night about, if I see something I like. I would say in a week, I will bet anywhere from 4 to 6K.

Do you use multiple sites during the same time period? (If yes, why?)

I will look at different books, to compare lines. If one book has a better line, especially for in game wagering I will play the site with the better line!

What's the most amount of money you've bet on one game?

I bet 19K on the Houston Astros to beat the Twins.

What would you tell people who are thinking about wagering on sports for the first time?

Don't wager more than you can lose, you can make money especially when you are able to live bet. It's like watching stocks! Have fun with it, if it's stressing you out, you are wagering too much! You don't have to play every game!

What is your favorite type of bet (moneyline, point spread, futures, over - under, parlay etc?)

I love moneylines and I am a "dog" bettor.