Sports betting 101: How to bet on soccer

Jim Llewellyn is the sportsbook manager at SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia

With the United States Women’s National Team set for another deep run in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, today we take a look at how to bet on soccer.

Variety is king when wagering on the “beautiful game,” and no bet is the most popular. A “three-way line” includes not only betting on the favorite or underdog, but also the third option of choosing that the game finishes in a draw.

Right now at MetroBet.us/Sugar, there are plenty of options to bet on Sunday’s USA vs. Chile game. The U.S. women are -5000 favorites — meaning if you bet $100 on them winning, and they win, you earn a $2 profit. When betting on a heavy favorite, you risk a lot to win a little.

The goal line (a two-way line) is another type of soccer bet. For instance, Team A may be -2.5 (-160) on the goal line. If you think Team A is going to win by three goals or more, you would bet $160 to win $100 profit.

Totals are also quite popular in soccer, and this is certainly relevant for the prolific-scoring United States team that scored a record-setting 13 goals against Thailand on Tuesday. For USA vs. Chile, the total goals odds are 5.5 (over +120, under -159) at MetroBet.us/Sugar. That’s high for soccer, but Team USA is more than capable of going over, even if Chile is shut out. If you bet $100 on the over (+120) in this game, you would win $120 and get a payout of $220 ($120 + $100 bet) if both teams combine for six goals or more.

There’s also a wide variety of intriguing prop bets on all Women’s World Cup games right now at MetroBet.us/Sugar, including:

Will both teams score?

Pick the correct score

Halftime score

Total corner kicks

First goal scorer

For USA vs. Chile, Alex Morgan is the favorite to score first (+188), while Tobin Heath is the second choice at +255. Any Chile player to score the first goal is +1000.

To take advantage of all of these betting opportunities and more, go to MetroBet.us/Sugar and enter promo code METROBET to get a first-deposit match bonus for up to $250.