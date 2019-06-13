Sports betting 101: How to bet on soccer

With the United States Women’s National Team set for another deep run in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, today we take a look at how to bet on soccer.
Variety is king when wagering on the “beautiful game,” and no bet is the most popular. A “three-way line” includes not only betting on the favorite or underdog, but also the third option of choosing that the game finishes in a draw.
Right now at MetroBet.us/Sugar, there are plenty of options to bet on Sunday’s USA vs. Chile game. The U.S. women are -5000 favorites — meaning if you bet $100 on them winning, and they win, you earn a $2 profit. When betting on a heavy favorite, you risk a lot to win a little.
The goal line (a two-way line) is another type of soccer bet. For instance, Team A may be -2.5 (-160) on the goal line. If you think Team A is going to win by three goals or more, you would bet $160 to win $100 profit.
Totals are also quite popular in soccer, and this is certainly relevant for the prolific-scoring United States team that scored a record-setting 13 goals against Thailand on Tuesday. For USA vs. Chile, the total goals odds are 5.5 (over +120, under -159) at MetroBet.us/Sugar. That’s high for soccer, but Team USA is more than capable of going over, even if Chile is shut out. If you bet $100 on the over (+120) in this game, you would win $120 and get a payout of $220 ($120 + $100 bet) if both teams combine for six goals or more.
There’s also a wide variety of intriguing prop bets on all Women’s World Cup games right now at MetroBet.us/Sugar, including:
For USA vs. Chile, Alex Morgan is the favorite to score first (+188), while Tobin Heath is the second choice at +255. Any Chile player to score the first goal is +1000.
To take advantage of all of these betting opportunities and more, go to MetroBet.us/Sugar and enter promo code METROBET to get a first-deposit match bonus for up to $250.