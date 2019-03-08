Sports Betting 101: What is a moneyline?

Moneylines are the simplest type of bet. In a moneyline wager, bettors make bets simply on who will win the game. This does not involve any point spreads or margins of victory. This form of betting odds focuses just on who will be the outright winner. Let’s take a look at an example. Let's say the Rangers odds are -150, while the Flyers odds are +130.

The first thing to take notice of is the plus and minus sign in front of the number. The team with a plus sign in front of the odds is the underdog—in this case, the Flyers. Because of this fact, they can potentially earn a higher payout if they win. The number in the odds means something slightly different depending on whether it has a positive or negative sign in front of it. With its odds set at +130, the Flyers offer a $130 payout for every $100 bet on it. So if someone were to bet on the Flyers, and the Flyers won, that person would win $130.

A minus sign at the beginning of odds means the team is favored to win. The number indicates how much someone would need to wager in order to win $100. So if someone were to place a $150 bet in favor of the Rangers, and the Rangers won the game, that person would win $100. If that person were to bet $300 instead, and Team A still won, they would win $200.

Sign up here to get your FREE edition of Point Spread Weekly from VSIN.