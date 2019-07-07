How are we not paying USWNT equally yet?: Pantorno

While they celebrate their fourth World Cup title, Metro sports editor Joe Pantorno continues to wonder why the US Women's national team still isn't being paid equally.

One of the looming issues existing in the background of the United States' run to a fourth World Cup title on Sunday was such a simple concept.

Equality.

Just three months before the start of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, 28 members of the American women's national team player pool joined in a federal lawsuit filed against US Soccer alleging gender discrimination.

They hoped to earn equal pay compared to the men's national team, who make plenty more when putting the two side-by-side.

The lawsuit noted that from Mar. 2013 through Dec. 2016, players on the women's team could make a maximum salary of $72,000, plus bonuses, for winning non-tournament games, making World Cup appearances and winning such matches, and for success at the Olympics.

However, if a member of the women's team played in 20 friendly matches and won all of them, they would only earn a maximum of $99,000. On the other hand, a men's player would earn an average of $263,320, per ESPN

It was a vast difference in pay despite the women's team being far more successful than the men's program. The men have yet to win a World Cup title compared to the women's four. The women have also won four gold medals at the Olympics while the men have not medaled since 1904.

One of the main arguments is that there is a belief that the men bring in more revenue than the women. Yet recent history quickly dispels that notion.

In a report by the Wall Street Journal , the women's national team generated $50.8 million for the US Soccer Federation from 2016 to 2018. That's almost $1 million more than the men's team during that same stretch.

As the women's game and the World Cup continues to grow that number is only going to grow after another championship in what is being considered as the greatest women's tournament ever played.

On top of that, this year's edition of the women's jersey is Nike's highest-selling jersey in the company's history.

The likes of Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, and Tobin Heath are becoming household names as the women's team has been ranked No. 1 in 10 of the last 11 years.

Pretty ridiculous that the players and staff are not being properly compensated, right?

That notion is slowly changing and this latest World Cup triumph is only going to help turn the tide in the squad's favor.

It's time to pay these talents what they're worth. It's the least US Soccer can do after being carried by this team for the better part of the past three decades.