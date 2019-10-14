Islanders recall top prospect Oliver Wahlstrom

Injuries have opened up a chance for the young winger to make an early impression in the NHL.

The New York Islanders' busy holiday got off to a quick start as they announced forward Casey Cizikas was placed on injured reserve, retroactive Oct. 8, and top prospect Oliver Wahlstrom was recalled from their AHL affiliate in Bridgeport ahead of the team's 1 p.m. ET matchup with the St. Louis Blues.

Cizikas — the central motor of the Islanders' famous fourth line — is dealing with a lower-body injury and was seen wearing a walking boot during Saturday night's win over the Florida Panthers.

He'll be eligible to come off the IR list on Tuesday, but the Islanders' forward depth took an extra hit when Jordan Eberle left Saturday's game early due to an undisclosed injury and will be day-to-day.

It made the call for Wahlstrom a necessary one as the Islanders get their first look at one of their promising youngsters at the top level. Head coach Barry Trotz confirmed on Monday that he will make his NHL debut against the Blues.

Wahlstrom was drafted 11th overall in 2018 by the Islanders, one pick ahead of defenseman Noah Dobson — who made the team straight out of camp this season.

He's been touted as a dangerous scoring threat who could flourish into an elite winger at the NHL level.

The 19-year-old left Boston College after just one season in which he recorded 19 points in 36 games. He immediately joined the Islanders' minor-league affiliate, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, and put up two goals and two assists in five playoff games.

A strong training camp had him in the running for a roster spot, but he was one of the final cuts just days before the start of the regular season.

For an Islanders team that has been short on offensive production for the last year, Wahlstrom — who will be wearing No. 26 — has a golden opportunity to stick in the NHL if he can provide that much-needed scoring boost.