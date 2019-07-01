It's not all bad for Knicks after KD, Kyrie whiffs: Pantorno

While the NBA world forecasts more doom and gloom for the Knicks, there are reasons to be hopeful, writes Metro Sports Editor Joe Pantorno.

As has been the narrative for the past two decades, the start of the NBA free agency period on Sunday provided another chapter of pain for the New York Knicks.

Within minutes of the 6 p.m. ET commencement, the Knicks saw their two big offseason targets in Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant sign elsewhere. To add insult to injury, they joined the Brooklyn Nets to confirm that New York City isn't a Knicks town anymore.

And the Knicks went out with a whimper, not so much as offering a max contract to Durant, who will miss the 2019-20 season after rupturing his Achilles in the NBA Finals.

The turn of events obviously made the Knicks the laughing stock of the league after entering the offseason with such high hopes. Instead of getting Zion Williamson, Irving, and Durant after holding two max-salary slots and the best chances at landing the No. 1 pick of the NBA Draft, the Knicks came away with a shell of those dreams.

To see two of those targets go to a team that plays just 20 minutes away to pull off the kind of rebuild the Knicks have been unable to do just adds to the pain.

In the age of immediate reactions and hot takes galore, it's important for Knicks fans to take a step back and evaluate what happened on Sunday night.

It's been ugly, but this might not be such a bad thing.

Now, bear with me while you sift through the rubble because there has been nothing in the James Dolan era to be excited about. And I realize how unfair it is to preach patience with a franchise that has tested its limits for decades.

However, New York's choice to not make an offer for Durant indicates that this is a team that's going to build through its youth.

They already had a quartet of promising youngsters on the roster in forward Kevin Knox, center Mitchell Robinson, guard Dennis Smith Jr., and this year's No. 3 pick in the Duker winger RJ Barrett.

Barrett and Knox and 19 while Robinson and Smith are 21. All four could very well be featured in the starting lineup next season.

On Sunday, president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry added 24-year-old power forward Julius Randle on a three-year deal. The former Laker and Pelican is coming off a career year in which he posted 21.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game and will slot into the starting 4 spot immediately.

Suddenly the entire Knicks' starting five of Smith, Barrett, Knox, Randle, and Robinson is under 25 years old with high ceilings throughout.

Mills and Perry proceeded to add on Bobby Portis and Taj Gibson — a pair of power forwards — and shooting guard Reggie Bullock into the mix. While the moves were hammered by pundits and fans alike, they will provide the Knicks with depth off the bench. At 6-foot-11, Portis could back up Robinson in a smaller lineup while Gibson adds a veteran presence to a young frontcourt.

With each player on a two-year deal, it will allow the Knicks to have enough cap space open in 2021 when another big free-agent class emerges. If the Knicks can properly develop their youngsters, Madison Square Garden will become a legitimate place to play rather than being a novelty experience or charity case.

Once again though, it will come down to the dreaded "wait-and-see" tactic.