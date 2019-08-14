Jeff McNeil injury: Latest on Mets star's hamstring

The Mets are in danger of losing one of their best players in the midst of an unlikely playoff run.

The New York Mets can breathe a sigh of relief when it comes to the hamstring of All-Star Jeff McNeil.

Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi , Mets officials initially believed that McNeil would be headed to the injured list after tweaking his left hamstring during the ninth inning of Tuesday night's loss to the Atlanta Braves.

That is the case, but Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reported that it is only a mild strain and will be able to return to the Mets in 10 days.

McNeil pulled up lame after attempting to beat out a grounder in an attempt to spark a Mets rally down 5-3.

The 27-year-old has not only been the Mets' best hitter this season, but he's been one of the top hitters in the majors.

Through 105 games this season, the lefty was batting .332 with an on-base percentage of .400. His bat became an unlikely source of power from the lead-off spot, too, with 15 home runs on the season. Ten of them came on the very first pitch he saw.

If McNeil does make his way to the IL, Ruben Tejada is expected to replace him, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman

Tejada is currently ripping it up in the minors with triple-A Syracuse, slashing .337/.412/.486 in 73 games.

He spent six seasons with the Mets from 2010-2015, batting .255 before brief stints with the St. Louis Cardinals, San Francisco Giants, and Baltimore Orioles.

While it's a quick trip to the IL, timing of McNeil's injury isn't ideal. The Mets have catapulted their way back into the National League playoff race but have lost two straight with two games left to play against the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves.