Jeff McNeil putting up all-time-great start for Mets

Through his first 100 games, Jeff McNeil is putting up franchise-best numbers.

The New York Mets received an extra day's rest on Sunday when their matinee series finale against the Miami Marlins was rained out and rescheduled for Aug. 5.

Mickey Callaway's men took the first two games of the tilt for a much-needed series victory, only their second since Apr. 22-24 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

It was just the response management was probably looking for after COO Jeff Wilpon and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen met with Callaway on Friday afternoon.

The Mets were returning from a miserable road trip in which they lost five of six games to accentuate a 6-11 stretch that dropped them under .500.

Meetings like that usually don't bode well for a manager, especially as Callaway's seat begins to warm.

"This meeting was about, how can we be better?” Callaway said (h/t NorthJersey.com). “How can we get going in the right direction? It was very productive.”

It's important to note that the Marlins are the worst team in baseball with a 10-29 record this season, but a pair of wins that saw the Mets outscore Miami 15-3 is exactly what the doctor ordered. Especially with a far tougher test in the Washington Nationals waiting in D.C. on Tuesday night.

Michael Conforto socked a pair of home runs in the shortened series while Pete Alonso added his 12th of the year on Saturday night. But it was Jeff McNeil that continues to develop into one of baseball's best hitters.

With a 2-for-3 showing on Friday night, including his second home run of the season, McNeil put the finishing touches on one of the most impressive 100-game starts made by any Met in franchise history.

To put it simply, the 27-year-old can just flat-out hit. Here is a look at his numbers through his 100th career game and where they rank in the Mets' record books:

Jeff McNeil's stats through first 100 career games:

AVG: .342 (1st)

OBP: .406 (1st)

Hits: 123 (1st)

Multi-hit games: 37 (1st)

Three-hit games: 12 (1st)

Four-hit games: 5 (1st)

HBP: 13 (1st)

Doubles: 22 (6th)

Extra-base hits: 34 (t-10th)

*stats courtesy of Anthony DiComo/MLB.com