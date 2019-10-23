Jets NFL trade rumors: Robby Anderson latest

The Jets are receiving calls on their speedy wide receiver.

Multiple reports this week revealed that multiple teams contacted the New York Jets about the availability of wide receiver Robby Anderson.

The NFL's trade deadline is within a week, coming at 4 p.m. ET on Oct. 29 — offering a chance for the Jets to start accruing the draft capital it so badly needs.

Anderson — along with defensive end Leonard Williams — is the name that has seen the most play on the market thus far. Teams in need of a big-play threat on the outside could see him as a prime target for at least this season.

The 26-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year.

Anderson has been one of the more productive wide receivers the Jets have had in recent years, putting up 1,693 yards and a team-leading 13 touchdowns over the last two seasons. But he has gotten off to a slow start in 2019.

While much of it had to do with the absence of Sam Darnold, Anderson has just 17 catches for 266 yards and one touchdown through six games this season.

Regardless, Anderson's speed on the outside and the ability to get behind the defense provides can't-miss intangibles for teams on the verge of contention.

Last season, the Philadelphia Eagles offered a fourth-round pick for Anderson, though the Jets didn't bite at the time.

The market this year suggests that it would take a similar offer to move Anderson.

On Tuesday, the Denver Broncos traded veteran receiver Emmanuel Sanders to the San Francisco 49ers for a third- and a fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft.

Dealing Anderson ensures the Jets can get something in return for the receiver rather than have him walk in free agency for nothing — even if it robs Darnold of his best outside threat for the remainder of the season.

That, however, is the least of the Jets' problems now after a 33-0 drubbing at the hands of the New England Patriots on Monday night in which Darnold was scrambling for his life.

The Jets' franchise quarterback was constantly under siege by an offensive line that could not find a way to contain the Patriots' pass rush.

General manager Joe Douglas' main concern moving forward is expected to be the bolstering of the line, which would at least improve the chances of preserving the health of Darnold and All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell.

Dealing Anderson would supply the Jets with extra picks in the draft that could help do just that. The Jets own each of their draft picks from Rounds 1-5 from 2020-2023.