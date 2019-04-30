Jimmy Butler, defense key ingredients for 76ers Game 2 success

The Sixers managed to steal Game 2 from the Raptors in Toronto to gain home-court advantage for the second-round series.

It turns out that all the Philadelphia 76ers need to win games against the Toronto Raptors is stellar defense with a dose of Jimmy Butler.

The Sixers drew even in their second-round playoff series on Monday night, stealing Game 2 from the Raptors north of the border and taking the homecourt advantage with them in the process.

After scoring just 10 points in Game 1, Butler dropped 30 with 11 rebounds and five assists in the 95-89 victory.

He came up big down the stretch, recording 12 points and three assists in the fourth quarter while shifting from small forward to point guard to help hold off Toronto.

Those 12 points equaled what star center Joel Embiid — who continues to battle knee troubles — had in 32 minutes of play in Game 2 as he continues to struggle offensively against Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka.

"This was James Butler,” 76ers head coach Brett Brown said (h/t ESPN ). “That was the adult in the gym... He was just a tremendous sort of rock. He willed us to a lot of different situations... He was a stud. He really was an adult in the gym.”

Regardless of the fact that Butler's actual first name is Jimmy and not James, Brown's comments further cemented how important the 29-year-old is to the Sixers' title hopes.

While Butler starred offensively, Ben Simmons helped lead a defensive effort that held the Raptors to under 90 points since Dec. 28 against the Orlando Magic, which was one of just two times during the regular season.

While Kawhi Leonard still went on to have a 35-point night after dropping 45 in Game 1, Simmons' defensive efforts against the Raptors star helped set the tone in Game 2.

Leonard was held to just 15 points in the first half, mostly by Simmons, as the Sixers built a 13-point lead at the break.

"They did a good job, honestly. Got to give them credit," Leonard said after the game (h/t ESPN ). "[Simmons] is long."

"I think Ben did a really good job on him, and we tried to have different looks at times where we doubled him, and we did," Brown said. "By and large, it was Ben's assignment, although other people inherited him if he got switched out or Ben was out of the game."

The Sixers and Raptors have a few days rest as the series shifts to Philadelphia. Game 3 tips off on Thursday night.