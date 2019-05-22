Kevin Durant NBA rumors: Knicks still favored to land Warriors star

The Knicks are still sitting pretty to sign Kevin Durant, at least in Vegas' eyes.

It's still far too early to tell where Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant will be playing his basketball come the 2019-20 season.

While he's been linked to the New York Knicks for the better part of the past year, another team looks poised to make a serious run for the 10-time All-Star.

The New York Times' Marc Stein reported on Tuesday that the Los Angeles Clippers have "emerged as an equally dangerous threat to the Knicks to sign Durant away from Golden State."

At the moment, it looks like it will be a four-horse race to sign Durant this July as the Brooklyn Nets could also join the pursuit alongside the Knicks, Clippers, and Warriors.

Durant doesn't have any known favorite as of yet, as his manager Rich Kleiman told the Wall Street Journal that he is "100-percent undecided" on where he'll be playing next year.

"He really doesn't know, and I really don't know," Kleiman added.

That hasn't stopped noted gambling site Bovada (h/t OddsShark.com) to release its odds on what jersey Durant will be wearing in October.

And it's good news for Knicks fans:

What team will Kevin Durant be on for Game 1 of the 2019-2020 NBA season?



Knicks -125

Warriors +175

Clippers +500

Nets +600

Lakers +650

Mavericks +2200 pic.twitter.com/nmuPqtekIh — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) May 22, 2019

The Knicks will have the money to not only offer Durant a max deal, but they could also have the cap space to bring on another superstar.

Their options remain wide-open at the moment considering they have multiple avenues to take when it comes to acquiring a possible No. 2 for Durant. New York holds the No. 3 pick of the NBA Draft next month, which could be used in a package deal to get New Orleans Pelicans star center Anthony Davis.

If the Knicks want to hold onto the pick and take Duke's RJ Barrett, then GM Scott Perry could go out on the free-agent market and go all-in for point guard Kyrie Irving.