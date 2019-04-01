Knicks 2019 NBA Draft rumors: Zion, Ja Morant, RJ Barrett

The Pelicans reportedly won't like the Knicks offer unless their first-round draft pick is No. 1 or No. 2 so they can draft a player like Zion Williamson. (Photo: Getty Images)

With the college careers of the top three college prospects now over, it's time for the Knicks to do their homework.

With the FInal Four officially set for next week, the NBA has seen the collegiate careers of most of its best prospects end.

Hopefully, those scouts have collected as much tape and info as possible because outside the combine, the next time pro teams will see these young stars in action will be in the Summer League, well after the draft takes place in June.

For the Knicks, there is a ton of stock being placed into those pesky ping-pong balls as the possibility of getting the No. 1 overall pick in the draft will provide some solace of putting up the worst season in franchise history.

As for the player selected, he will be immediately thrust into the spotlight as one of the key pieces of a Knicks rebuild that has seemingly lasted two decades now.

Luckily for him, some of that pressure should be alleviated if the Knicks can successfully spend big on the free agent market this summer which could yield the likes of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, or Kemba Walker.

With New York expected to nab a top-three pick, here are three of the NCAA's top draft prospects who were recently bounced from the NCAA Tournament that could be considered by the Knicks:

Zion Williamson

PF, Duke, 6'7"

Projected Draft Pick: No. 1

Williamson has been tabbed as the top overall draft prospect in the class of 2019 since he was a sophomore in high school.

He certainly lived up to the hype during his lone season at Duke.

The 18-year-old often looked like a man amongst boys during his brief collegiate career, averaging 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game with the Blue Devils.

Williamson is built like a linebacker but has the athleticism to cut through opposing defenses like an elusive point guard. On top of that, his ability to jump out of the gym makes him a can't miss prospect.

After that fateful shoe explosion and a brief stint on the injured list, Williamson returned to have a strong showing at the NCAA Tournament in which he averaged 26 points per game before Duke was ousted by Michigan State in the Elite Eight.

Williamson would give the Knicks a fixture at the power forward spot for at least the next 10 seasons and could flourish in a frontcourt with a big-name signing like Durant.

Ja Morant

PG, Murray State, 6'3"

Projected Draft Pick: No. 2

When it comes to elite talents playing at mid-major programs, there is always going to be a grain of salt that comes with their projections until they arrive and perform on a larger stage.

For Murray State's Ja Morant, the NCAA Tournament provided a coming out party of sorts that guaranteed that he could be something special in the NBA.

The Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year led the Racers to a 28-5 record this season, a conference title, and a No. 12 seeding in the NCAA Tournament as he averaged 24.5 points and 10 assists per game.

He showed up at the Big Dance to average 22.5 points and 10 assists in two games, including an upset of Marquette in the first round where he recorded a monster double-double of 17 points and 16 helpers.

He dropped 28 in the second round against Florida State before his season came to end, but we all saw enough to confirm that Morant will be one of the top picks of the draft come June.

Morant has drawn comparisons to the likes of De'Aaron Fox and Kyrie Irving as a dynamic playmaker who can take over the scoring duties when called upon.

The Knicks' interest in Morant will depend on whether they want to move forward with Emmanuel Mudiay as the point guard of the future or if they want to make a serious run at Irving in free agency.

RJ Barrett

SF, Duke, 6'7"

Projected Draft Pick: No. 3

For a majority of the 2018-19 season, the biggest debate was whether Barrett would be more deserving of the No. 1 pick over Williamson at the 2019 draft.

Barrett certainly made a strong case throughout the season as he showed that he could develop into a dependable talent on the wing in the NBA.

He has a decent three-point game that will need polishing, but it will just be one asset of a well-rounded game that features agile play that opens up the offense. Barrett can finish well at the rim and is no stranger to a physical brand of play.

He averaged 22.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game in 38 games at Duke, including 20.3 points per game during the NCAA Tournament.

It doesn't mean he will be taken before Williamson, but he will undoubtedly be quite a consolation prize for teams that miss out on the No. 1 pick, including the Knicks.