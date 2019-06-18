Knicks NBA Draft rumors: Ja Morant back in play?

The Pelicans could swipe Barrett away from the Knicks on Thursday night.

Not so fast on that RJ Barrett-to-the-Knicks notion.

The New Orleans Pelicans have had "internal talks" about trading for the Memphis Grizzlies' No. 2 selection in the 2019 NBA Draft on Thursday night, according to the New York Post's Marc Berman

New Orleans owns pick Nos. 1 and 4, the latter coming in the Anthony Davis trade with the Los Angeles Lakers over the weekend. It is a given that they will select Zion Williamson with the top pick to help cushion the blow of losing the face of the franchise in Davis.

To move up to the second spot, the Pelicans would likely have to part ways with that No. 4 pick.

Acquiring the second pick would see them take Barrett, per Berman, and reunite him with his Duke teammate in Williamson. It would be just another piece in a young core that will also feature Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram.

The move would steal Barrett away from the Knicks at No. 3; which would be a disappointing turn of events for the wing who only met with the Knicks in the pre-draft process.

He also told Stephen A. Smith that he was "built for this," when it comes to handling the pressures that come with playing in New York.

If the Pelicans blow up those plans, however, the Knicks are suddenly presented with a chance to draft a franchise point guard rather in Murray State's Ja Morant. Morant was expected to go to the Grizzlies as they look for Mike Conley's successor.

Morant became a mid-major sensation during his sophomore season last year, averaging 24.5 points and 10 assists per game. He's the only player in NCAA history to average at least 20 points and 10 assists per game since helpers started being tracked in 1983.

He would provide the Knicks with their first legitimate floor general in years along with an elite prospect to add to their young talent pool. The Knicks already have promising talents like Kevin Knox, Dennis Smith Jr., and Mitchell Robinson.

Suddenly, the Knicks would not have to spend one of their two max-salary roster spots on a point guard. That way, could address other areas of need on the roster rather than pursue Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, or D'Angelo Russell.

It remains to be seen if the Knicks will still go all-out for Kevin Durant, who will miss the 2019-20 season after rupturing his Achilles. The Warriors star had been linked with the Knicks for the better part of the last year.

Since Durant's injuries, multiple reports surfaced saying the Knicks would aggressively pursue Kawhi Leonard, fresh off a championship with the Toronto Raptors. However, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Tuesday that his decision this offseason will be between the Raptors and Clippers.

Jimmy Butler could also be an option for the Knicks, as well as the injured Klay Thompson, who tore his ACL during the Finals.

If president Steve Mills and GM Scott Perry don't wish to force things, however, they could just sign Durant and call it an offseason. That way, they could develop those young players, including Morant, with eyes on the 2020-21 season when Durant returns to health.