Knicks NBA rumors: David Fizdale to be fired 'soon'

Monday night's embarrassing loss to the Bucks should only accelerate the process of Fizdale's firing, per reports.

The writing was on the wall for David Fizdale's termination as Knicks head coach as soon as Steve Mills and Scott Perry's impromptu press conference last month.

But now, it seems as though the end is near.

A source within the Knicks organization told SNY's Ian Begley that Fizdale will be fired "soon," though that information was divulged to him toward the end of November.

"Soon," however, might not be soon enough for plenty of Knicks fans. Especially after the debacle that was Monday night.

The Knicks were run out of the gym in Milwaukee by the Bucks in a 44-point loss, 132-88, in by far their poorest effort of the season.

Saying they were going through the motions would be a compliment as Fizdale's men were unenthused and lifeless.

He even admitted so after the game.

"Whatever word you want to use for it: Lack of tenacity, intensity, focus, competitiveness. I don't feel like we came into this game believing we could win this game and that was what was most disappointing," Fizdale said (h/t Steve Popper of Newsday). "I don't know why. But it was definitely there. We didn't come out with the right mindset for whatever reason, whatever my motivational talk was didn't take hold I guess."

That's quite the indictment on the coach and his inability to get anything out of his players.

Monday night's meeting with the Bucks — considered by many as the best team in the East — was Fizdale's 103rd as Knicks head coach.

He's now lost an entire season's worth of games as his record stands at 21-82. The .204 winning percentage is the lowest in franchise history.

Since Perry and Mills' press conference, the Knicks are 2-9, which will only add more heat to the team president and general manager — who are in no way safe from the ax, either.

For a leadership duo that spent $70 million in free agency over the summer, a 4-17 record through 21 games is laughably bad. That's par for the course when it comes to the Knicks' standing within the NBA, however.

With plenty of blame to be squared upon all three Knicks names under pressure, Fizdale will be the first to go to buy Mills and Perry some more time under the eye of James Dolan.

At this point, we're just playing the waiting game.