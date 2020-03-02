Lakers next for Shake Milton-led Sixers out west

With no Embiid, Simmons, or Richardson, Shake Milton is the new face of the Sixers for the time being.

At this point, there is little inclination that the Philadelphia 76ers can claw their way out of the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference.

With 21 games left in the regular season, a 1.5-game deficit with the fourth-place Miami Heat almost seems insurmountable given the team's run of bad luck and inability to win on the road.

Already dealing with the absence of Ben Simmons, the Sixers lost Joel Embiid to a sprained shoulder during Wednesday night's embarrassing loss to the lowly Cavaliers in Cleveland.

Bet Now

He'll be out at least until Wednesday when he'll be re-evaluated, though the inclination, for now, is that the 76ers won't be rushing him back.

While the Indiana Pacers are just a half-game behind the Sixers for that No. 5 seed, there's a nearly 10-game difference between Philadelphia and the seventh-place Orlando Magic.

With no Simmons, Embiid, or Josh Richardson — who suffered a nose contusion and concussion on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles — the Sixers battled valiantly on the road in a six-point loss to the Clippers.

Against one of the favorites to win the NBA title this year, Philadelphia saw the breakout game of Shake Milton, who paid his dues in the G-League and on the bench to drop a career-high 39 points with seven three-pointers.

He tied an NBA record in the process, sinking 13-straight from beyond the arc over his last three games.

The 23-year-old has been red-hot during that stretch, averaging 26 points per game while shooting 68.3% from the field and an astounding 80% from three-point range.

"No moment feels too big," Milton said after his monster performance on national television. "I just try to take it as it comes, never get too high or get too low and just stay focused."

"As a player, you see somebody go down and your number gets called, you see an opportunity. That's what you put in all this work for."

He'll need to be just as effective on Wednesday night if the Sixers have any chance of pulling off a road win — especially against the surging Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James and Co. are the top dogs in the Western Conference at 46-13 and are as hot as anyone in basketball right now. Following a 122-114 triumph in a shootout with Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans, the Lakers have won 10 of their last 12 games and are 11-3 in their last 14 home games.

The Sixers haven't won a road game since Jan. 20 when they defeated the Nets in Brooklyn.